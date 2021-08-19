This Riddle has many answers, including RKBro winning Raw tag team gold at WWE SummerSlam

Matt Riddle is very happy these days. He is in a big match at WWE SummerSlam alongside his new best friend, an unlikely friend, “The Viper,” “The Apex Predator” Randy Orton.

Riddle did something unusual, striking a chord with the dark-hearted Orton. The carefree compadre connected with the loner like no other, not even Edge (Rated RKO).

Orton and Riddle — nicknamed RKBro — wrestle champions “The Phenomenal One” A.J. Styles and The 7-foot-3 giant Omos for the WWE Raw tag team titles during WWE SummerSlam, the company’s second-biggest show of the year, on Saturday from Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders.

There will be fans in attendance, plenty of them for this WWE supershow in the city that truly never sleeps.

Vegas is also Riddle’s adopted hometown, making this extravaganza a sort of homecoming. A two-sport pro athlete who can ride a scooter masterfully, Riddle started his MMA career in Las Vegas, met his wife there and started a family there. They now reside in Orlando, but Vegas is still close to their hearts.

Orton is also close to Riddle’s heart, like the much admired older brother.

In my audio interview with The Original Bro, Riddle discusses RKBro, Randy Orton, WWE SummerSlam, Las Vegas, AJ Styles, Omos, tag teams, scooters, merch, SummerSlam invited guest and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson and more.

Riddle, 35, worked for UFC, Titan FC, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and Evolve, before signing with WWE in 2018. He is a former NXT tag team champ (with Pete Dunne) after winning the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and a former WWE U.S. champion.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/superkingofbros

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/riddlebro/

WWE Raw is 8 p.m. Mondays on USA Network.

WWE SummerSlam streams live on Peacock (United States) and WWE Network (elsewhere).

WWE SummerSlam

Saturday

Peacock (U.S.) and WWE Network (elsewhere)

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Roman Reigns (champ) (with Paul Heyman) vs. John Cena for the WWE universal title.

Bobby Lashley (champ) (with MVP) vs. Goldberg for the WWE title.

Triple Threat match for the WWE Raw women’s championship: Nikki A.S.H. (champ) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley.

Bianca Belair (champ) vs. Sasha Banks for the WWE SmackDown women’s championship.

Edge vs. Seth Rollins.

Sheamus (champ) vs. Damian Priest for the WWE U.S. title.

Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal.

Eva Marie (with Doudrop) vs. Alexa Bliss (with Lilly).

The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (champs) vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for the WWE SmackDown tag team titles.

AJ Styles and Omos (champs) vs. RKBro (Randy Orton and Riddle) for the WWE Raw tag team titles.

