PFL MMA Night 1 Playoffs with Lilian Garcia and Kayla Harrison interviews and Night 2 preview

Three fighters with South Florida ties won their Professional Fighters League (PFL) MMA semifinal bouts during Night 1 of the PFL MMA Playoffs on Friday, Aug. 13 at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino near Hollywood in South Florida.

Kayla Harrison of (South Florida) American Top Team looks to make it four on Aug. 19 on ESPN.

The semifinal nights (Aug. 13, 19, 27) are at Hard Rock Live. The finals on Oct. 27 will also be at Hard Rock Live.

PFL is the only MMA brand with a regular season and playoff format. Each champion wins $1-million.

In a semifinal main event on Aug. 13, featuring top welterweights, No.3 seed Ray Cooper III beat No.2 seed Rory MacDonald of (South Florida) Sanford MMA by unanimous decision.

No.4 seed Magomed Magomedkerimov of (South Florida) American Top Team defeated No.5 seed Sadibou Sy by unanimous decision.

That sets up Cooper III (23-7) vs. Magomedkerimov (29-5) in the finals on Oct. 27.

Magomedkerimov is the 2018 PFL champion, beating Cooper in the finals. Cooper rebounded in 2019 to win the PFL title.

Top seed Loik Radzhabov of (South Florida) Sanford MMA won his lightweight semifinal, beating No.4 seed Alexander Martinez by unanimous decision. Radzhabov avenged a loss to Martinez during the regular season by split decision.

No.3 seed Raush Manfio of (South Florida) American Top Team defeated No.2 seed Clay Collard by unanimous decision.

In a South Florida lightweight final in South Florida, Radzhabov (15-3-1) vs. Manfio (14-3) on Oct. 27. Radzhabov was the 2019 PFL runner-up.

During the prelims, Gleison Tibau of (South Florida) American Top Team beat Micah Terrill (15-9) in a welterweight contest.

Tibau (37-15) won via technical submission, choking Terrill unconscious in the first round with an arm-triangle choke. In the regular season, Tibau defeated MacDonald, too, by split decision but did not record enough points to reach the playoffs.

Tibau, 38, is a UFC veteran, who has won four of his last five fights.

Adriano Moraes, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Pedro Munhoz, Dan Lambert and Junior Dos Santos of American Top Team watched and cheered their teammates, including Tibau, at the PFL Playoffs on Aug. 13.

THE PFL PLAYOFFS IN SOUTH FLORIDA

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) continues its 2021 playoff semifinals on Aug. 19 and 27 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino near Hollywood in South Florida.

Elite competitors from six weight classes (lightweight, welterweight, featherweight, light heavyweight, heavyweight, women’s lightweight) are vying to earn a world title and a $1 million purse, as 12 finalists will qualify for the 2021 PFL Championship on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the same venue, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Four have already qualified with eight more to follow.

All three events in August will air live on ESPN networks and streaming platforms.

PFL Playoffs 2 Card:

Aug. 19 on ESPN

Kayla Harrison of (South Florida) American Top Team vs. Genah Fabian.

Larissa Pacheco vs. Taylor Guardado

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Jamelle Jones

Denis Goltsov vs. Ante Delija

PFL Playoffs 2 Card on Aug. 19 on ESPN from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino near Hollywood in South Florida.

Other bouts Aug. 19 On ESPN+

Renan Ferreira vs. Stuart Austin

Kaitlin Young vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

Carl Seumanutafa vs. Muhammed DeReese

Mariana Morais vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova

Cynthia Vescan vs. Amanda Leve

No fans allowed in August;

Fans allowed in October

No fans are allowed in attendance for the semifinals, but fans will be allowed for the finals on Oct. 27. Tickets are available via TicketMaster.

About Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the first and only sports combat company to present MMA in the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in regular season, playoffs and championship.

PFL is the innovation leader with the PFL SmartCage delivering viewers on-screen fight analytics and real-time prop bets. The 2021 PFL Season began with 60 fighters in six weight divisions. The playoffs commence with 24 fighters competing for 12 spots in the Championship event and one of six $1 million title purses. All PFL 2021 playoff events are live in primetime on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+ in the U.S., as well as on leading broadcast and streaming outlets in 160 countries worldwide.

