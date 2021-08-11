Covid a setback, but ATT’s Danny Sabatello is backing up his words with actions in Bellator MMA

Danny Sabatello, 28, of (South Florida) American Top Team is climbing the MMA ladder.

Originally from Chicago, “The Italian Gangster” was to be featured on the Bellator 264 prelim card, which is Friday the 13th, Aug. 13, on Bellator YouTube, Showtime YouTube and Pluto TV.

Sabatello was facing veteran fighter Johnny Campbell.

Because of Covid protocol, Sabatello can not compete, but fortunately, he appears to be OK and lives to fight another day.

The show must go on, and the main card is on Showtime.

Prior to his Covid diagnosis, here is my video interview with Bellator MMA fighter Danny “The Italian Gangster” Sabatello as he discusses Bellator, Titan FC, American Top Team, Mike Brown, Steve Mocco, Purdue University, Chicago, Stevenson High School, the Cubs, Anthony Rizzo, amateur wrestling, King Mo, pro wrestling, Dan Lambert, family and more.

Sabatello (10-1) won his Bellator debut over former UFC contender Brett Johns (17-2) in May at Bellator 259. He was a late replacement for that bout. He is on a five-fight win streak including a victory over Taylor Moore (10-4) on a Dana White’s Contender Series event in 2020.

Campbell (21-13) submitted Henry Corrales via second-round rear-naked choke in May at Bellator 258. Campbell has won six of seven fights, including a victory in 2019 at CES over now UFC bantamweight Kris Moutinho. No late replacement for Sabatello against Campbell. The fight is canceled.

More about Sabatello

Sabatello, a former Titan FC MMA champ, is a graduate of of Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois and Purdue University where his older brothers, Joey and Vinny, attended. He earned his college degree in Law and Society with a minor in Organizational Leadership and Supervision.

Sabatello is a two-time Illinois state champion high school wrestler. He went 152-19 in his high school wrestling career, including his first two years at St. Viator High School.

He finished fourth at the state tournament as a sophomore for St. Viator to become one of four students to place at state for the school.

He then won consecutive state titles as a junior and senior at 119 and 125 pounds at Stevenson to become the first state champion in school history.

During his senior year, he went 41-0 to rank No. 12 at 125 pounds in the nation via InterMat.

At Purdue, he was a three-time NCAA Championships qualifier (133, 141) and a two-time 141-pound Big Ten Championship place-winner.

He made more history, becoming the first Purdue wrestler to twice earn Big Ten Wrestler of the Week honors.

He comes from a tight nit family with his brothers and parents, Greg and Nancy. They all support his efforts, cheering for him. Though, mom does not like seeing her baby boy get hit in the face, she saw him win frequently on the mat and is now watching him do the same in the cage.

His Instagram: ShockThisWorld

