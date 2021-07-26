Aung La Nsang of Sanford MMA returning to Singapore for important ONE Championship bout

Former double champ Aung La Nsang (26-12, 1NC) battles Brazil’s Leandro Ataides (11-4) in an important middleweight bout at ONE Championship: Battleground on Friday.

Nsang held the middleweight and light heavyweight titles simultaneously for ONE Championship. Reinier De Ridder beat Nsang twice for both titles and beat Ataides.

The winner looks to get another opportunity at De Ridder.

Here is my audio interview with “The Burmese Python” Aung La Nsang about ONE Championship, Leandro Ataides, Sanford MMA, titles, Reinier De Ridder, Myanmar and more.

Nsang resides with his family in South Florida. They moved there from Baltimore. The 36-year-old fighter is originally from Myanmar, where he is a hero who helps his country, the people and wildlife.

ONE Championship: Battleground

ONE Championship (ONE) announced the full card for ONE: BATTLEGROUND, which will broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday.

In the main event, reigning ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defends his World Title against Thai phenom Prajanchai PK. Saenchai Muaythaigym.

In the co-main event, former two-division ONE World Champion Nsang of (South Florida) Sanford MMA takes on Ataides in a pivotal middleweight clash.

Also featured on the card is a battle of top-ranked featherweight kickboxers, as Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong faces Tayfun Ozcan in his debut.

Indian star Ritu Phogat and Singaporean-American prodigy Victoria Lee will also be in action.

