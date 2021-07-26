Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Wrestling & MMA

Aung La Nsang of Sanford MMA returning to Singapore for important ONE Championship bout

Former double champ Aung La Nsang (26-12, 1NC) battles Brazil’s Leandro Ataides (11-4) in an important middleweight bout at ONE Championship: Battleground on Friday.

Nsang held the middleweight and light heavyweight titles simultaneously for ONE Championship. Reinier De Ridder beat Nsang twice for both titles and beat Ataides.

The winner looks to get another opportunity at De Ridder.

Here is my audio interview with “The Burmese Python” Aung La Nsang about ONE Championship, Leandro Ataides, Sanford MMA, titles, Reinier De Ridder, Myanmar and more.

Nsang resides with his family in South Florida. They moved there from Baltimore. The 36-year-old fighter is originally from Myanmar, where he is a hero who helps his country, the people and wildlife.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/aunglansang

ONE Championship: Battleground

ONE Championship (ONE) announced the full card for ONE: BATTLEGROUND, which will broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday.

In the main event, reigning ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defends his World Title against Thai phenom Prajanchai PK. Saenchai Muaythaigym.

In the co-main event, former two-division ONE World Champion Nsang of (South Florida) Sanford MMA takes on Ataides in a pivotal middleweight clash.

Also featured on the card is a battle of top-ranked featherweight kickboxers, as Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong faces Tayfun Ozcan in his debut.

Indian star Ritu Phogat and Singaporean-American prodigy Victoria Lee will also be in action.

For updates on ONE Championship, visit https://www.onefc.com/about-us/, follow on Twitter and Instagram @ONEChampionship, TikTok www.tiktok.com/@ONEChampionship and like on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ONEChampionship

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/onechampionship

Web: https://www.onefc.com/

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2021/07/one-championship-battleground-lineup-july-30-aung-la-n-sang-vs-leandro-ataides

https://fansided.com/2021/07/18/one-battleground-fight-card-start-time-channel-guide/

My Pro Wrestling & MMA Talk on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/

Profile Image of Jim Varsallone
Jim Varsallone
Jim Varsallone covers pro wrestling, something he’s done since his college days in the late 1980s. Now in his fifth decade of coverage, he currently follows WWE (Raw, SmackDown and NXT), AEW, Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, MLW, WOW, FSCW, and the South Florida indies. He also writes MMA -- mostly profile stories and video interviews with American Top Team and Sanford MMA fighters in South Florida. As for pro wrestling, he writes feature stories and profile pieces, updates upcoming show schedules in South Florida, photographs the action and interviews talent (audio and video) -- sharing the content here and via social media on his Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel). Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

Sports

Home of French Open to host boxing matches in September

July 22, 2021 8:08 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service