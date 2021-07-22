WWE SmackDown on FOX with Carmella rolls into Hard Rock Stadium for Rolling Loud Miami

Remember the Rock-n-Wrestling Connection with pop music star Cyndi Lauper, Wendi Richter, Fabulous Moolah, Captain Lou Albano, Piper’s Pit.

Now we’ve got the Rap-n-Wrestling Connection, 35-plus years in the making.

WWE and Rolling Loud, the world’s premier rap festival, announced a new partnership that brings Friday Night SmackDown to Rolling Loud Miami 2021 on Friday, July 23.

The occasion marks the first ever collaboration between WWE and a major music festival.

Gracing the same stage as festival headliners Travis Scott, Post Malone and A$AP Rocky, WWE Superstars will compete in matches live from Rolling Loud Miami.

The July 23 edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX will feature a split-site broadcast with matches at Rolling Loud Miami, and at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. WWE Superstar John Cena is scheduled to make his SmackDown return, most likely in Cleveland.

In Miami, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champ Bianca Belair is challenged by Carmella, the Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE and All of Rolling Loud Miami.

Might Post Malone be in Carmella’s corner? Never say never in WWE.

Card subject to change, but hopefully not changing that match in Miami.

In my audio interview with WWE Superstar Carmella, she discusses Rolling Loud Miami, hip hop music, Champ Bianca Belair, South Florida, food, Los Angeles Lakers, New England Patriots, Tom Brady and more.

“What Matt Zingler, Tariq Cherif and the entire Rolling Loud team have built is spectacular,” Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development, said in a release. “We couldn’t think of a better partner to deliver such a unique WWE experience to fans during the July 23 edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.”

“I grew up on Sweet Chin Music, mesmerized by the spectacle that Vince McMahon and co have built at WWE,” said Tariq Cherif, Co-Founder/Co-CEO of Rolling Loud. “The idea of weaving our two storylines into one world, one must see event, is electrifying.”

“And I quote! If ya smell…what the WWE and Rolling Loud…is…cookin’! Give me a hell yeah!,” said Rolling Loud Co-Founder/Co-CEO, Matt Zingler.

WWE has a rich history of integrating music into aspects of its brand and collaborating with some of the most celebrated artists in the world. Over the years, world-renowned hip-hop artists including Snoop Dogg, Diddy, Three 6 Mafia, MGK, Wale and many others have performed at WWE’s biggest events.

Fun Fact

WWE WrestleMania 28 in 2012 was at Sun Life Stadium, which is now Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL Miami Dolphins and Rolling Loud Miami.

About Rolling Loud Miami

Bringing 130 of the hottest acts in hip-hop to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, the sold out Rolling Loud Miami 2021 is a triumphant return for live rap music, and a coming out party for risers and new superstars eager to play in front of a festival crowd. The sixth Rolling Loud festival in Miami, where it started as a humble one-day event in Bayfront Park, Rolling Loud Miami 2021 will occur from July 23-25.

Friday Night SmackDown airs live on FOX at 8/7c and features Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey and Jimmy), WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, Natalya, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and more.

Rolling Loud Miami is the first of three Rolling Loud festivals happening this year.

On October 28-30, Rolling Loud returns to the birthplace of Hip Hop with Rolling Loud New York 2021, headlined by Travis Scott, J. Cole and 50 Cent, taking place at Citi Field in Queens.

The festival heads to the West Coast on December 10-12 for Rolling Loud California, headlined by J. Cole, Kid Cudi and Future from NEO Events Center in San Bernardino, California.

About Rolling Loud

Founded by Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif as a one-day Miami show, Rolling Loud has grown into a global festival phenomenon, putting on shows on both coasts and in multiple countries. Rolling Loud is the premier festival brand in hip-hop, known for its expert curation of wide-ranging lineups that reflect the state of the genre.

The festival returns from a 18-month hiatus on July 23-25, with the sold out Rolling Loud Miami 2021, its biggest event yet, bringing more than 80,000 fans per day to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

With headliners Travis Scott, Post Malone and A$AP Rocky, Rolling Loud Miami 2021 is a triumphant return for live rap music, and a coming out party for risers and new superstars eager to play in front of a festival crowd.

Rolling Loud Miami kicks off a massive year for the festival brand, arriving ahead of Rolling Loud New York, headlined by Travis Scott, J. Cole, and 50 Cent, in October and Rolling Loud California, headlined by J. Cole, Kid Cudi, and Future, in December.

During the pandemic, Rolling Loud expanded into much more than just a live festival company. With no in-person show possibilities in sight, Rolling Loud pivoted to become a heavy-hitter in the world of Livestreaming, drawing millions of unique viewers and landing multiple events in Pollstar’s Year-End Livestream Chart.

In June 2021, Rolling Loud launched Rolling Loud Presents, their first venture into tour promotions, taking the Rolling Loud experience on the road with a series of tours headlined by some of the biggest stars in hip-hop, including Rod Wave, Trippie Redd, Jack Harlow, and more to be announced.

