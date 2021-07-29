Miami Herald Logo
Wrestling & MMA

This ‘Lucha Baddie’ is integral to the ROH women’s title tournament, featured on ROH TV

The ROH Women’s world title tournament features 15 standout wrestlers, including rising star “The Lucha Baddie” Miranda Alize, vying for the prestigious title.

The tournament will be featured on ROH television weekly and drop-kicks off the weekend of July 31.

The tournament finals are part of the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Sunday, Sept. 12 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

E6rEqvBXoAMxOVo.jpg

An eight-year pro, Alize has wrestled with some of the top women’s wrestlers in the world.

Known as “The Lucha Baddie,” she competed in Mexico and for Stardom in Japan. She has also worked for a number of U.S. promotions, too, including Shimmer and Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling. She participated in the first WWE Mae Young Classic and competed in the UK. She also was a Rosebud in WWE, wrestled for NXT and competed on AEW Dark.

tumblr_b0af51d3ff21d5fc764dbc9c30bc8594_4a34892e_1280.jpg
Courtesy Ring of Honor

Alize was scheduled to compete in the ROH tournament last year, but it was canceled because of the pandemic.

-YLCD6Jg.jpg
Photo By Mike Adams Courtesy Ring of Honor

In the first round of the ROH women’s title tournament, Alize faces Alex Gracia, who she knows well.

In my video interview with “The Lucha Baddie,” she discusses ROH Women’s Title Tournament, Tessa Blanchard, Booker T, ring gear, red, Jordans, masks, nickname, coffee, Houston pro sports and more.

Not only this tournament, but Women’s Division Wednesday is a regular addition to the weekly ROH TV series lineup.

Here is a link about the tournament.

Here is the bracket:

Left Side: Sumie Sakai vs. Rok-C; Mandy Leon vs. Chelsea Green; Max the Impaler vs. Holidead; Angelina Love receives first round bye.

Right Side: Miranda Alize vs. Alex Gracia; Mazzerati vs. Nicole Savoy; Allysin Kay vs. Willow; Marti Belle vs. Trish Adora.

bitw-bracket2.jpg

More about “The Lucha Baddie” Miranda Alize

Alize, 27, is from Houston. She grew up a pro wrestling fan and decided to give it a shot upon graduation from John H. Reagan High School (Heights High School) in Houston. She also attended Houston Community College and the University of Houston, earning a degree in kinesiology.

After searching online, her degree in professional wrestling emanated from Tugboat Taylor’s Pro Wrestling School in Houston. Alize did not know what to expect. After learning the secrets of pro wrestling, she was disillusioned and ready to quit after her first day, but Tugboat and his crew saw something in her and phoned her, asking if she would come back. She did, and her journey began, debuting in 2014.

Alize continued to learn as a pro wrestler and performer. She attended the Reality of Wrestling School, owned and operated by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Queen Sharmell in Houston. Then her tree of learning grew even higher as she traveled to Mexico to train with Tessa Blanchard, Daga and the luchadores there.

From the basics to advanced performance to lucha style, the multi-versed Alize became “The Lucha Baddie” we see today in Ring of Honor. Her ring gear stands out, her entrance stands out, her in-ring work stands out, and thus, she stands out.

Alize has wrestled in Florida for AEW Dark in Jacksonville and NXT in Orlando. She was also a Rosebud for Adam Rose in WWE.

Most notably, Alize participated in the inaugural WWE Mae Young Classic and wrestled in Mexico, the UK and for Stardom in Japan as well as RISE and Shimmer, competing with some some of the top names on the women’s wrestling circuit.

Alize is in another school these days, working toward obtaining a message therapy license.

E11yhmaXIAUG46L.jpg

July 29, 2021 4:55 PM
