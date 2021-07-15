Slammiversary celebrates Impact Wrestling, and Eddie Edwards is a big part of its celebration

Eddie Edwards is a two-time Impact Wrestling champion, two-time Impact Wrestling X Division champion and a five-time Impact Wrestling tag team champ with Davey Richards.

He is a major part of the history of Impact Wrestling.

Slammiversary celebrates that history during the 19th anniversary of Impact Wrestling on Saturday, July 17 live on pay-per-view via FITE TV from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

Fans will be in attendance for the first time in 16 months, stemming from the pandemic.

Edwards looks to deliver once again for Impact Wrestling and the fans as he faces W. Morrissey (WWE alum Big Cass) at Slammiversary.

In my video interview with Impact Wrestling staple Eddie Edwards, he discusses Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary (celebrating 19 years) on Saturday, July 17 live on FITE TV from Skyway Studios in Nashville.

Edwards, a former two-time Impact Wrestling champion, wrestles W. Morrissey (aka WWE alum Big Cass) at Slammiversary. He talks about that big match-up.

Edwards, a former two-time X-Division champion, also discusses the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary, featuring X-Division champ Josh Alexander, former champ Petey Williams and four young standouts Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel and Rohit Raju.

Edwards gives his input on Impact Wresting Champ Kenny Omega with Don Callis facing Edwards rival Sami Callihan in the main event of Slammiversary.

Originally from near Boston, Edwards is a Boston sports fans. He also discusses former New England Patriots great Tom Brady, winning an NFL Super Bowl last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He mentions Red Sox great Dustin Pedroia being a big pro wrestling fan.

Go to 24:37 as Pedroia is recently surprised by his favorite pro wrestler of all-time.

Edwards, 37, who is married to Impact Wrestling Knockout Alisha Edwards, teamed with her at Slammiversary in 2017.

Edwards answers questions about legendary wrestler Killer Kowalski and the claw. He learned from Kowalski.

Davey Richards, who Edwards teamed with as the American Wolves, was so instrumental in Edwards career as well and vice-versa.Edwards and Richards won Impact Wrestling tag team gold five times. They were two-time Ring of Honor tag team champions.

Edwards also won singles titles in Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan and Ring of Honor.

The list of his opponents and tag partners reads likes a Who’s Who of top tier talent. Edwards has proven he can work with anyone in the ring -- any size, any style.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheEddieEdwards

Impact Wrestling is 8 p.m. EST Thursdays on AXS TV.

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2021

In the main event, Impact Wrestling champ Kenny Omega with Don Callis vs. Sami Callihan, and it’s no DQ.

In an Ultimate X match for the X-Division title, champ Josh Alexander vs. Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju.

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champ Deonna Purrazzo vs. mystery opponent.

Moose vs. Chris Sabin.

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champs Fire N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) against Havok and Rosemary.

Violent By Design (Rhino, Eric Young, Deaner and Joe Doering) defends the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles against Rich Swann and Willie Mack, TJP and Fallah Bahh, and The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows).

W. Morrissey (WWE alum Big Cass) vs. Eddie Edwards.

And more.

Impact Wrestling is available via FITE TV.

Click: https://www.fite.tv/watch/slammiversary-2021/2p9il/

IMPACT WRESTLING SOCIALLY ACCEPTABLE





Website: https://impactwrestling.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImpactWrestling/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IMPACTWRESTLING

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/impactwrestling

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/impactwrestling/

https://comicbook.com/wwe/news/slammiversary-2021-impact-wrestling-promo-wwe-releases-samoa-joe/

https://www.sportskeeda.com/impact-wrestling/news-2-new-matches-added-impact-wrestling-slammiversary-2021

My Pro Wrestling Talk on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)