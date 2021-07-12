Roman Faraldo of American Top Team looks to continue climbing the ladder at Bellator 262

Originally from Key West, undefeated fighter Roman Faraldo is training at the prestigious American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek and winning in Bellator MMA in Uncasville, Connecticutt.

The improving Faraldo looks to improve to 6-0 at Bellator 262 on Friday, July 16 from the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Faraldo, 28, battles John Ramirez (5-5) in a welterweight clash in the prelims on BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel, SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel and Pluto TV.

Faraldo is one of several fighters with South Florida ties on the Bellator MMA 262 card.

The main card is on Showtime.

Faraldo, who studied marketing at Florida State University in Tallahassee, is a graduate of Key West High School. He wrestled, played football and competed in rugby, before turning his full attention to MMA.

In my audio interview with Roman Faraldo, he discusses Bellator MMA 262, training at American Top Team, working out with ATT fighters like Dustin Poirier, more ATT fighters on the Bellator 262 card, attending Florida State University in Tallahassee, the University of Miami, playing rugby, his love for boxing, his mentor Jorge Masvidal, fighting with a baby on the way and more.

Bellator MMA 262

Bellator MMA has confirmed the full fight card for BELLATOR MMA 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz on Friday, July 16 at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

The event airs live on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is headlined by undefeated flyweight world champion Juliana Velasquez (11-0) versus Bellator Kickboxing’s Flyweight World Champion and No. 3 ranked Denise Kielholtz (6-2) for the promotion’s 125-pound belt.

In addition to the must-see main event, four other exciting main card bouts are confirmed for Bellator 262 on SHOWTIME, including No. 5 ranked Tyrell Fortune (10-1, 1 NC) fighting former New York Giants football star and No. 7 ranked Matt Mitrione (13-8, 1 NC) at heavyweight; a women’s featherweight match-up between No. 2 ranked former title challenger Arlene Blencowe (13-8) and Brazil’s Dayana Silva (9-6); a men’s heavyweight contest pitting No. 4 ranked Linton Vassell (20-8, 1 NC) against Bellator newcomer Marcelo Golm (8-3); and undefeated No. 5 ranked Johnny Eblen (8-0) battling Travis Davis (10-4) in an explosive middleweight bout to open the main card.

The preliminary card is confirmed for six bouts and features a heavyweight slug-fest between knockout artist Ronny Markes (19-8) and Said Sowma (6-2), as well as a featherweight contest pitting undefeated top prospect Cody Law (3-0) against Theodore Macuka (1-0).

In addition, South Florida’s Roman Faraldo (5-0) of American Top Team fights John Ramirez (5-5) in a welterweight clash, and Team Pitbull Brothers-product Matheus Mattos (12-2-1) faces Cee Jay Hamilton (15-8) in a bantamweight battle.

Lastly, Johnny Soto (4-1) and Adil Benjilany (5-3, 1 NC) square off in a 145-pound match-up and the undefeated Diana Avsaragova (3-0) takes on Gabriella Gulfin (2-2) in a flyweight showdown.

Prelims will stream live at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on the Bellator MMA YouTube channel, SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and Pluto TV.

SHOWTIME streaming service is offering a 30-day free trial, followed by a discounted monthly subscription fee of $4.99/month for the next six months.

Viewers can sign up at SHO.com/BellatorMMA. Subscribers will be delivered two live premier Bellator MMA events per month throughout 2021 and beyond, anywhere the SHOWTIME service is available.

BELLATOR MMA 262: Velasquez vs. Kielholtz

Main Card:

Friday, July 16 – Live on SHOWTIME

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Flyweight World Title Main Event: C-Juliana Velasquez (11-0) vs. #3-Denise Kielholtz (6-2)

Heavyweight Bout: #5-Tyrell Fortune (10-1, 1 NC) vs. #7-Matt Mitrione (13-8, 1 NC)

Heavyweight Bout: #4-Linton Vassell (20-8, 1 NC) vs. Marcelo Golm (8-3)

Featherweight Bout: #2-Arlene Blencowe (13-8) vs. Dayana Silva (9-6)

Middleweight Bout: #5-Johnny Eblen (8-0) vs. Travis Davis (10-4)

Preliminary Card:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Bantamweight Bout: Matheus Mattos (12-2-1) vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (15-8)

Heavyweight Bout: Ronny Markes (19-8) vs. Said Sowma (6-2)

Featherweight Bout: Cody Law (3-0) vs. Theodore Macuka (1-0)

Welterweight Bout: Roman Faraldo (5-0) vs. John Ramirez (5-5)

Flyweight Bout: Diana Avsaragova (3-0) vs. Gabriella Gulfin (2-2)

Featherweight Bout: Johnny Soto (4-1) vs. Adil Benjilany (5-3, 1 NC)

Card subject to change.

