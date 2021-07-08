With Campbell McLaren, Max Bretos and Julianna Pena, Combate Global is an MMA force

Campbell McLaren is responsible for starting UFC. Now he is building, growing Combate Global MMA.

Combate Global is the first Hispanic MMA sports and media franchise. Action-packed fights are 11 p.m. EST Fridays on CBS Sports Network and Paramount + in English and midnights EST Fridays on Univision and TUDN in Spanish from the Univision Studios in Miami.

Because of Covid protocol, no fans are in attendance.

McLaren, 65, the CEO of Combate Global, is a smart television producer and television executive with much experience in the business.

He is very good at gauging current and future viewing trends in the market and developing what he terms “stuff” (content).

Here is Part 1 of my video interview with Mr. McLaren.

Here is Part 2 of my video interview with Mr. McLaren.

Max Bretos, a veteran broadcaster, and Julianna Pena, a UFC fighter, call the action in English for Combate Global MMA.

Bretos, a graduate of (Miami) Coral Gables High School and Florida State University, is an alum of ESPN, FOX and WWE. He not only calls the action for Combate Global, but he does the same for MLS Los Angeles FC.

Pena, The Venezuelan Vixen, is a top fighter for UFC. At 10-4, she is preparing for the biggest fight of her career in August at UFC 265 against UFC double champ Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes (21-4) of (South Florida) American Top Team.

Combate Global MMA in English

on CBS Sports Network and Paramount

CBS Sports and Paramount+ recently announced a multi-year agreement with Combate Global to serve as the U.S. English-language home of Combate Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) action.

CBS Sports’ live coverage of Combate Global debuted on CBS Sports Network on June 25 with the action then continuing on Paramount+ exclusively from July 9 through the remainder of the 2021.

Combate Global’s 2021 schedule concludes in December.

Paramount+ will feature 30 live events annually in 2022 and 2023.

In addition, CBS Sports Network will complement Combate coverage with a weekly one-hour recap show with highlights of that week’s card.

Combate Global features fighters from across the world with an electrifying country vs. country style of competition, similar to international soccer matches. Fighters will face off in “La Jaula,” the Combate cage.

“The addition of Combate Global’s exciting MMA action is a tremendous opportunity for Paramount+ to further expand its reach to a young and diverse fanbase,” Jeffrey Gerttula, Executive Vice President and General Manager, CBS Sports Digital, said in a release. “We believe Combate events will complement the expansive live soccer programming that is now a cornerstone of our industry-leading sports coverage on the service and deliver even more unique sports content across CBS Sports platforms.”

Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren added: “We are thrilled to partner with CBS Sports and bring Combate Global action to the Paramount+ platform. Millions of combat sports fans have heard about Combate Global’s fast and furious version of MMA and can now see for themselves. Find out why Combate is ‘Much More Action’ with our world class announcing team calling the action.”

Combate 30-minute event preview shows and weekly hour-long recap shows will accompany the live event action programming on Paramount+. CBS Sports Network also will feature re-airs of Combate events with Combate’s fight library available on-demand on Paramount+.

The fight telecasts are produced by Combate Global and occur live from their set in Miami featuring Combate announcers Max Bretos and Julianna Peña, one of the top MMA fighters in the world.

CBS Sports Digital will deliver additional coverage and original programming, and will feature highlights across social channels and CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network.

About Combate Global

Combate Global, previously “Combate Americas,” is the premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise, rapidly becoming the number two sport after soccer for Spanish speaking fans worldwide.

The company is dedicated to developing the best, new MMA athletes from different countries while matching them against one another in country vs. country-style competition.

Each year of Combate Global action culminates with “COPA COMBATE,” the toughest one-night tournament in sports that has established itself as the World Cup of MMA and the most coveted destination for representing one’s country.

The Combate Global franchise includes live event and original shoulder programming, and is the only MMA property regularly airing on broadcast television in both the U.S. (Univision) and Mexico (Televisa).

Nielsen research indicates that an astounding 91 percent of Combate Global viewers are not regular viewers of other MMA content, demonstrating that Combate Global has garnered a new MMA audience.

Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren, also the co-founder and creator of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has been described by New York Magazine as “the marketing genius behind the UFC,” while Yahoo Sports has said he “knows more about the sport than just about anyone in it today.”

Under his direction, the growth of Combate Americas’ television footprint and worldwide audience triggered a re-branding in 2021 to Combate Global.

