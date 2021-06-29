AEW’s Welcome Back Tour starts in Miami, where Paul Wight will enjoy a short drive to work

“AEW Dynamite” on TNT will drop kickoff its return to touring (with fans in attendance) in Miami on Wednesday, July 7 at the James L. Knight Center for “Road Rager.”

Paul Wight, one of AEW’s newer signings, is looking forward to this AEW Welcome Back Tour opener, especially since its a short drive from his Miami home.

Wight, 49, aka WWE alumnus Big Show, has called Miami home for years. The nice weather and the three-time NBA champion Miami Heat are two reasons.

He is in good shape with a solid workout routine and a healthy diet. But, hey, he still enjoys Arbetter’s hot dogs, a Miami staple which celebrates its 62nd anniversary in July when AEW is in town.

Wight played college basketball at NCAA Division I Wichita State University and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. When his basketball-playing days ended, he worked several jobs, including bouncing and bounty hunting. During that time, he met actor and radio personality Danny Bonaduce, who introduced him to his friend, Hulk Hogan. The rest is history.

Trained by Larry Sharp and Glenn Ruth (WWE alum Thrasher of The Headbangers) at the famous Monster Factory in n Paulsboro, New Jersey, Wight debuted in December 1994 and signed with WCW in 1995. Known as The Giant, his first match in WCW he beat Hulk Hogan to become WCW champion.

After a solid run in WCW (1995-99), Wight became the Big Show in WWE from 1999 to 2007 and 2008 to 2021. His last appearance for WWE was in January 2021. He then signed in February with AEW to join the broadcast team and wrestle occasionally. He and Tony Schiavone are on commentary for “AEW Dark: Elevation,” which debuted in March on AEW’s YouTube channel.

In my audio interview with AEW’s Paul Wight, he discusses “AEW Dynamite: Road Rager” in Miami, James L. Knight Center, “AEW Dark: Elevation,” providing commentary, Kenny Omega, Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer, Miro, Arn Anderson, Mark Henry, Arbetter, Krispy Kreme, Shaq and more.

The 7-foot Wight parlayed his exceptional pro wrestling success into a quality TV and movie career, including portraying Captain Insano in the flick “The Waterboy,” Brick Hughes in “MacGruber,” Huge Santa in “Jingle All The Way,” Donald Green on the TV series “Royal Pains,” Big Ed Dixon on “Psych” and Griffin Black on “Burn Notice,” which was filmed in Miami.

AEW in Miami

AEW will become the first major pro wrestling promotion to safely return to a traveling schedule — with fans in attendance — since March 2020. AEW already safely hosted 27 live, ticketed events throughout the past nine months at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

Now AEW prepares to tour the country again, starting in Miami with “AEW Dynamite: Road Rager” on TNT.

Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson vs. QT Mar-shall in a (fittingly titled) South Beach Strap Match.

QT said via Twitter he created the match name.

Darby Allin vs. “All Ego” Ethan Page and more.

More AEW Miami ties

Hopefully, Diamante and Red Velvet will wrestle in Miami on July 7 for AEW. Both are from Miami, where their pro wrestling careers began. Also Miami-related, AEW backstage interviewer Alex Marvez used to write a pro wrestling column for the Miami Herald.

Fun Fact

“WCW Monday Nitro” on TNT was at the James L. Knight Center on Sept. 11, 1995.

That marked the second week of Nitro and the first Nitro to go head-to-head with “WWE Monday Night Raw.”

Eric Bischoff, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and Steve “Mongo” McMichael called the action.

AEW SHOWS

“AEW Dynamite” (with Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur) is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on TNT.

“AEW Dark” (with Taz and Excalibur) is 7 p.m. Tuesdays on AEW YouTube.

“AEW Dark: Elevation” (with Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone) is 7 p.m. Mondays on AEW YouTube.

