Before joining WWE’s NXT as Franky Monet, she co-starred in a movie being released in July

Taya Valkyrie, who is WWE NXT superstar Franky Monet, and Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts (“The Pope of Greenwich Village,” “King of the Gypsies,” “Runaway Train,” “The Dark Knight,” “Best of the Best,” “The Expendables”) are in the movie “Unchained,” being released in July.

Photo Courtesy Leomark Studios

Taya’s impressive background and current ground includes acting, ballet, fitness competitions, gymnastics, musical theater, reality shows, small films, bigger movies and of course pro wrestling.

Here is my video interview with the multi-talented Taya Valkyrie/Franky Monet.

Taya Valkyrie and her husband, John Morrison, not only work for WWE, but they made a short horror film together, titled “The Iron Sheik Massacre.” They wrote and directed it, and Taya also produced it. The flick will be seen at horror film festivals, beginning in the fall, and, yes, WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik is part of it.

In NXT, which is seen 8 p.m. Tuesdays live on USA Network, Monet is accompanied by her famous Pomeranian dog Prince Presley. He already has his own Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Watch out 2Pawz.

Born in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada and currently residing in Los Angeles, Taya Valkyrie wrestled for Lucha Libre AAA, Lucha Underground, Impact Wrestling and now WWE with NXT. A pro wrestling graduate of the Storm Wrestling Academy under the direction of talented wrestler and trainer Lane Storm in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, she debuted on the Canadian indie circuit in 2010.

She feels acting in movies is a natural progression, leading to “Unchained.”

Photo Courtesy Leomark Studios

Rock Riddle, who wrestled in the 1970s and appeared in movies and television shows like “The Gong Show,” is also in “Unchained.”

Photo Courtesy Leomark Studios

More about “Unchained”

To Rise You Must Be Willing to Fall.

The full-tilt action thriller “Unchained” (Artstyle Pictures, 84 minutes) opens up the world of underground fighting.

An idealistic woman is kidnapped and forced to compete in an underground fight ring. Every night is a fight for her life as she plans to overthrow her captors and save the lives of many others doomed to the same endless cycle.

Directed and co-written by Raphaello, “Unchained” also stars Mair Mulroney, Maricris Lapaix, Roni Weissman, Kasarlina Wang, Svetlana Constantine and Larry L Andrews.

Photo Courtesy Leomark Studios

John Bryan and Ilia Constantine co-wrote and produced the flick, which co-stars Eric Roberts and pro wrestler Taya Valkyrie, WWE NXT’s Franky Monet.

Most everything was shot in Los Angeles or the surrounding area, i.e. Downtown, Rodeo Drive, Burbank, Sherman Oaks and Hollywood. One part was filmed in London.

“Unchained” from Leomark Studios is unshackled July 2 on digital including Amazon Prime.

