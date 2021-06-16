PFL MMA 5 on ESPN features WWE alum Lilian Garcia, MLW’s Tom Lawlor and ATT’s Jordan Young

Round 2 of the Professional Fighters League’s regular season continues with PFL 5 on Thursday with some outstanding South Florida talent across ESPN networks and ESPN streaming platforms.

Jordan Young (11-1) of American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek battles “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (10-8-0, 1 NC) in a light heavyweight bout. Young is 1-0 but did not fight yet, earning three points and a victory because his opposition could not compete in the first round. He has not fought since 2019. Lawlor, a PFL MMA fighter and Major League Wrestling pro wrestler, is 0-1 in the PFL regular season.

“Shoeface” Antonio Carlos Junior (11-5-0, 1 NC) of American Top Team, too, faces Vinny Magalhaes (19-12-0, 1 NC) in another light heavyweight contest. Carlos Junior is 1-0, beating Lawlor at PFL 2, and Magalhaes is 0-1 in the season.

Both fights are on ESPN+.

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor

In my audio interview with PFL MMA fighter and MLW pro wrestling “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, the 38-year-old discusses PFL, MLW, PFL MMA 5, Jordan Young, American Top Team, King Mo, Dan Lambert, Filthy Island, NJPW and more.

Jordan Young

In my audio interview with PFL MMA fighter Jordan Young of American Top Team, the 26-year-old discusses PFL MMA, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, American Top Team, training, ATT teammates/friends Josh DaSilveira and Sal Guerriero, ATT’s Antonio Carlos Jr., King Mo, MLW, Dan Lambert, not fighting since 2019, cars, dogs and more.

Main Event with more South Florida fighters

The main event features welterweight Rory “Red King” MacDonald (22-6-1) of Sanford MMA in (South Florida) Deerfield Beach against Gleison Tibau (35-15) of American Top Team on ESPN 2.

MacDonald is 1-0 this season and Tibau 0-1.

Lilian Garcia

WWE alum Lilian Garcia is the PFL ring announcer. She is also a singer, an entrepreneur, interviewer and podcast host.

In my audio interview with Lilian Garcia, she discusses PFL MMA ring announcing compared to WWE ring announcing, learning how to be a ring announcer in pro wrestling and MMA, working with a life coach, rejuvenating her singing career, PFL fighters, being a part of the WWE Biography special on Stone Cold Steve Austin on A&E, PFL playoffs in August in South Florida and more.

PFL Playoffs in South Florida

PFL opened the 2021 regular season with events on April 23, April 29 and May 6. The second round June 10, June 17 and June 25. All at the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and all available on ESPN networks and ESPN streaming platforms.

The playoffs are in August at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in South Florida near Hollywood. South Florida is a hotbed of talented MMA coaches and fighters with facilities like American Top Team, Sanford MMA and Masters MMA Miami.

Will American Top Team teammates Antonio Carlos Junior and Jordan Young compete against each other in the light heavyweight playoffs or finals?

PFL canceled its 2020 season because of the pandemic, putting health and safety first.

For more info visit www.PFLmma.com and follow PFL on Instagram (@PFLmma), Twitter (@ProFightLeague), and Facebook (/PFLmma).

About PFL

What makes PFL unique is it presents MMA in the sport-season format where individual fighters control their own destiny, competing in a regular season, playoffs and championship for $1 million dollar prize.

PFL’s differentiated format and exciting fights sparked breakout growth for the league.

PFL events are broadcast live in primetime on ESPN2 and ESPN+ in the United States and distributed to 160 additional countries around the world on premium sports networks.

