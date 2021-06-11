Kyle O’Reilly is in the main event of WWE’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House. How Kool is that

“Kool” Kyle O’Reilly competes in a fatal fiveway main event for the NXT title at WWE’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday, June 13 via Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere.

O’Reilly, 34, formerly of the top faction Undisputed Era, was a tag team specialist in NXT, winning NXT tag team black and gold with his standout Undisputed Era teammates, most notably Bobby Fish.

O’Reilly recently broke out into singles action, proving his worth once again in amazing battles with then NXT champ Finn Balor and his former Undisputed Era brother Adam Cole.

Originally from Delta British Columbia, Canada and now residing in Central Florida, O’Reilly follows in some very good footsteps, transitioning from tag team stardom to singles superstardom, i.e. Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Booker T, Scott Steiner and “HBK” Shawn Michaels, who is now working with talent at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

In my video interview with “Kool” Kyle O’Reilly, he discusses NXT TakerOver: In Your House, HBK, NXT Champ Karrion Kross, Bobby Fish, Snoopy, MMA, hockey and more.

At NXT TakeOver: In Your House, O’Reilly is part of a stellar group of combatants in the man event title match. There’s also NXT Champ Karrion Kross of course (with Scarlett), Johnny Gargano of The Way, Pete Dunne and O’Reilly’s nemesis Adam Cole.

This is O’Reilly’s first foray into a fatal fiveway.

Prior to joining WWE, O’Reilly had his fair share of singles success including winning the Ring of Honor title (beating Adam Cole). He won the ROH tag team titles with Cole and three times with Bobby Fish.

O’Reilly and Fish also won the ROH Tag Wars Tournament, the New Japan Pro Wrestling Super J Tag Tournament and twice the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team titles. O’Reilly and Cole were WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic champions. He is a three-time NXT tag team champion (with Cole, Fish and Roderick Strong).

O’Reilly and Cole work extremely well together, whether as a unit or against each other. They just have that chemistry in the ring, and it showed once again during their NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver unsanctioned no holds barred battle in April (WrestleMania Week) at the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

NXT is 8 p.m. Tuesdays on USA Network.

WWE’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House

8 p.m. EST Sunday, June 13

7:30 p.m. EST pre-show

Via Peacock in the United State and WWE Network elsewhere

At Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando

WWE's NXT TakeOver: In Your House is Sunday, June 13 on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere.

Fatal 5-Way for the NXT Championship: Karrion Kross (champ) (with Scarlett) vs. Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne (with Oney Lorcan) vs. Johnny Gargano.

NXT Women’s Championship: Raquel González (champ) (with Dakota Kai) vs. Ember Moon (with Shotzi Blackheart).

Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight. Ladder match for the Million Dollar Championship.

Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase will be there, too.

Mercedes Martinez vs. Xia Li (with Boa and Mei Ying).

Bronson Reed (NXT North American Champ) and MSK (Nash Carter and Wes Lee) (NXT Tag Team Champs) vs. Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raúl Mendoza). Winner Takes All Six-Man Tag match for NXT North American Championship and NXT Tag Team Championship.

