Being released is not the end of the world. Just ask AEW star Serena Deeb, the NWA champion

AEW standout and WWE alumna Serena Deeb is the NWA women’s champion, and she is in the midst of an incredible week during an incredible run.

On May 30, she opened the highly anticipated AEW “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view by successfully defending the NWA women’s title against Riho.

On Sunday, she looks to do the same against fast-rising star Kamille during the NWA’s “When Our Shadows Fall” event.

Her story, thus far, is interesting.

Deeb wrestled, took time off, then coached and is now wrestling again at a high level.

Being released by WWE — as a quality coach at the WWE Performance Center in April 2020 — opened the door to that in-ring return, a challenge she felt ready to accept.

Prior to becoming a WWE coach, she took a two-year break to find herself mentally. She turned to yoga, which became a part of her DNA.

Strong in mind, body and spirit, Deeb made the most of her in-ring return, impressing her peers, those in executive type positions and fans.

AEW quickly recognized Deeb’s all-around talents, signing her three weeks after her debut AEW match.

In my audio interview with the champ, Deeb discusses aspects of her pro wrestling journey — working for AEW, competing at AEW “Double or Nothing,” the AEW fans, the NWA, facing Kamille at NWA’s “When Our Shadows Fall,” her time as a coach with WWE, being released as a coach and returning to wrestling, yoga helping her mentally, soccer legend Mia Hamm and more.

Deeb is only 34, but she has already lived a lifetime in this physically and mentally draining business.

Beginning at 18, she built quite the resume and reputation as a solid worker and performer throughout the world — Canada, France, Japan, Mexico and the United States.

This former Queen of FCW won titles and/or competed with top talent at Memphis Championship Wrestling, Ohio Valley Wrestling, Queens of Combat, Ring of Honor, Shimmer, Shine, Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, Women Superstars Uncensored and of course WWE.

Her efforts, experience and skills; her knowledge from those she learned from while in the ring and in training; her ability to communicate in English and Spanish; and her steady demeanor made Deeb a prime coaching candidate.

Her learning tree reads like a Who’s Who of trainers and wrestlers, including Danny Davis, Greg Gagne, Robert Gibson, Tom Prichard, Rip Rogers, Al Snow, Terry Taylor, Les Thatcher. Coaching, though, was not something she pursued. WWE came calling, and she pondered the opportunity and then accepted it.

While coaching, teaching, training new wrestlers and some with experience at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, it made her a better wrestler mentally, i,e, connecting to fans, ring psychology and the attention to detail.

Deeb was released by WWE during the cutbacks in April 2020, and by that time, she was ready to return to the ring.

Deeb wrestled NWA women’s champ Thunder Rosa on the Sept. 2, 2020 episode of “AEW Dynamite” on TNT. She was so impressive that AEW signed her later that month.

It’s an intriguing and inspiring chapter of her life.

With her in-ring game elevated and her connection with fans growing, on Oct. 27, Deeb defeated Rosa for the NWA title.

She understands what she is doing and is proving it. That makes it even more enjoyable and satisfying.

Deeb, known as The Woman of 1,000 Holds, has wrestled / helped some of the young competitors on AEW shows (Dark and Dynamite), including Tay Conti, Leyla Hirsch, KiLynn King, Tesha Price and Red Velvet.

Deeb, a coach and a wrestler, is elite, and thus a fitting addition to All Elite Wrestling.

That’s why her match opened the AEW “Double of Nothing” PPV, an important spot on the show. Successfully defending the NWA title against Riho in a very good, audience-pleasing match, Deeb was excited, nervous and super impressed by the hot crowd at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

Next is another young talent Kamille for the title at NWA’s “When Our Shadows Fall” on Sunday, June 6.

Will Kamille get schooled?

Well, the champ is ready to teach and win.

NWA “When Our Shadows Fall”

NWA’s “Our Shadows Fall” is 4 p.m. on Sunday from the GPB Studios in Atlanta with a specially written theme song from The Smashing Pumpkins’ Jeff Schroeder (with special guest Michael Angelo Batio).

Trevor Murdoch vs. champ Nick Aldis for the NWA world heavyweight championship.

Kamille vs. champ Serena Deeb (of AEW) for the NWA world women’s championship.

Photo Courtesy AEW

War Kings vs. Chris Adonis and Tom Latimer vs. champs Aron Stevens and Kratos for the NWA tag team championships.

Thunder Rosa and Melina vs. Kylie Rae and Taryn Terrell.

Tyrus w/ Austin Idol vs. Pope in a non-title grudge match, where there must be a winner.

JTG vs. Fred Rosser.

The End vs. MechaWolf and Bestia 666 (of AAA) vs. Marshe Rockett and Slice Boogie vs. Sam Rudo (formerly Adonis) and Sal Rinauro in a fatal four-way.

NWA’s “Our Shadows Fall” PPV is 4 p.m. Sunday on FITE TV

https://www.fite.tv/watch/nwa-when-our-shadows-fall/2p98m/

https://lastwordonsports.com/prowrestling/2021/06/01/kylie-rae-nwa-when-our-shadows-fall/

https://prowrestling.net/site/2021/06/01/nwa-when-our-shadows-fall-lineup-the-full-card-for-sundays-fite-tv-pay-per-view-fans-will-be-in-the-venue/

NWA Power weekly series is 6:05 p.m. EST Tuesdays on FITE TV.

Serena Deeb Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SerenaDeeb

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/serenadeeb/

Web: https://serenadeeb.bigcartel.com/

Photo Courtesy AEW

NWA Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/nwa

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSHCTJS2P4Hvu_reLKtiT6g

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NWA/

Photo Courtesy AEW

AEW SHOWS

AEW Dynamite (with Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur) is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on TNT.

AEW Dark Elevation (with Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone) is 7 p.m. Mondays on AEW YouTube.

AEW Dark (with Taz and Excalibur) is 7 p.m. Tuesdays on AEW YouTube.

Photo Courtesy AEW

AEW ON THE WEB & SOCIAL MEDIA

Web: https://www.allelitewrestling.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/aew

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allelitewrestling/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/AEW

My Pro Wrestling and MMA Talk on Web & Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/