Two tough Jacksons from Sanford MMA on the main card of Bellator 260 on Showtime

Bellator 260 features two fighters from Sanford MMA in (South Florida) Deerfield Beach.

Demarques “Scrap Iron” Jackson and Jason “Ass Kicking Machine” Jackson.

Demarques Jackson

MMA fighter and kickboxing coach Demarques “Scrap Iron” Jackson (11-5) fights Mark Lemminger (11-3) in a welterwieght bout on the main card of Bellator 260, which is Friday, June 11 live on Showtime from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Originally from Georgia, Jackson, 30, discusses Bellator 260 on Showtime, his opponent, his training at Sanford MMA, cornering his teammates, his start in MMA, Titan FC, LFA, growing up in Georgia, not playing sports as a youth/teen, getting into Anime, coaching at Hard Knocks 365 in Fort Lauderdale, his family, his nickname and more.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/madkingmma55

Sanford MMA — a one-stop shop in health, physical fitness, rehab and training for fighters in accordance with Sanford Health and BARWIS — morphed from the Blackzilian tree now under the direction of outstanding coaches/leaders Henri Hooft and Greg Jones.

Jason Jackson

MMA fighter Jason “Ass Kicking Machine” Jackson (14-4) fights Paul Daley (43-17-2) in a catchweight bout in the co-main event of Bellator 260, which is Friday, June 11 live on Showtime from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

In my video interview, Jason Jackson, 30, discusses Bellator, Sanford MMA, Training, Jamaica, Family, Miramar, Norland, WWE, Kane and more.

Jackson is 5-1 in Bellator, with his last fight a victory over Neiman Gracie in the co-main event of Bellator 255 on Showtime. He’s won seven of his last eight bouts and 11 of 13; two defeats (via split decision and ankle injury). He recorded wins over Benson Henderson, Dhiego Lima, Jordan Mein, and Kiichi Kunimoto.

Jackson is a former LFA (Legacy Fighting Alliance) welterweight champion, former Titan FC welterweight champion and former VFC (Victory Fighting Championships) welterweight champion. Training partners include fellow Bellator fighter Logan Storley, as well as the iconic Robbie Lawler.

Originally from Spanish Town, Jamaica, he grew up in South Florida, attending Miramar and Norland high schools where he wrestled.

He is a big WWE fan, but he gravitated toward MMA for a career at age 19 and landed with Blackzilians in Boca Raton, which later became Combat Club in Boynton Beach and then Hard Knocks 365 in Fort Lauderdale.

Also a fan of AEW and NXT, his nickname “The Ass-Kicking Machine” emanates from a WWE angle he enjoyed with three legends The Rock, Hulk Hogan and The Big Red Machine Kane. He continues to watch pro wrestling and attended an NXT show in Miami with his son. As Jackson elevates in Bellator, it could lead to a spot in a pro wrestling / sports entertainment.

He is married to Yaniuska Jackson and a father of two children and two stepchildren; son Jelani (6), daughter Jaylah (2), step-daughter Jasmine (11), step-son Joshua (10).

Instagram: @jacksonjason150

Bellator 260

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

Main Card

9 P.M. ET LIVE ON SHOWTIME

Welterweight World Title Main Event: c-Douglas Lima (32-8) vs. #1-Yaroslav Amosov (25-0)

175-pound Contract Weight Co-Main Event: #6-Paul Daley (43-17-2) vs. #3-Jason Jackson (14-4) of Sanford MMA

Featherweight Bout: #6-Aaron Pico (7-3) vs. Aiden Lee (9-4)

128-pound Contract Weight Bout: #10-Vanessa Porto (22-9) vs. Ilara Joanne (9-5)

Welterweight Bout: Demarques Jackson (11-5) of Sanford MMA vs. Mark Lemminger (11-3)

---

Preliminary Card

6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

Welterweight Bout: Kyle Crutchmer (6-1) vs. Levan Chokheli (9-0, 1 NC)

Featherweight Bout: #9-Tywan Claxton (6-2) vs. Justin Gonzales (11-0)

Lightweight Bout: Nick Newell (16-3) vs. Bobby King (9-3)

150-pound Contract Weight Bout: Lucas Brennan (4-0) vs. Matthew Skibicki (4-3)

Featherweight Bout: #8-Amanda Bell (7-7) vs. Marina Mokhnatkina (4-2)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Alex Polizzi (7-1) vs. Gustavo Trujillo (3-1)

Card subject to change.

BELLATOR SOCIALLY ACCEPTABLE

Website: http://www.bellator.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BellatorMMA/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/BellatorMMA

https://www.espn.com/mma/fightcenter/_/league/bellator

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/events/bellator-260-lima-vs-amosov

My Pro Wrestling and MMA Talk on Web & Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/