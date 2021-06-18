AEW Dynamite on tour in Miami is a Red Velvet Homecoming. Jim Ross talks AEW touring, too

When AEW touring returns in July (The Welcome Back Tour), it will mean so much to AEW wrestler Red Velvet, especially that first show back.

“AEW Dynamite” on TNT will drop kickoff its return to touring (with fans in attendance) in Miami on Wednesday, July 7 at the James L. Knight Center for Road Rager.

Velvet, who signed with AEW in late March, was born (Jackson Memorial Hospital) and raised in Miami, a place where she began her pro wrestling journey. She is ready to hit the road with some controlled rage.

Stirring it up, this improving talent is “Straight Outta Your Momma’s Kitchen.”

In my audio interview with Miami’s Red Velvet, this newer AEW signee discusses AEW returning to touring in her hometown, making the most of her opportunities during the pandemic, graduating from South Miami High School, dancing, combat sports, La Rosa Negra, wrestling training in Miami, FEW, Coach JB Cool, AEW Dark opportunity, signing with AEW, her fiance Wes Brisco, her mom, Brandi Rhodes, Shaq, Miami Heat, the color red, her favorite cupcakes, stirring it up and more.

Velvet, 29, is a graduate of South Miami High School. Prior, she attended Henry M. Flagler Elementary School and Kinloch Middle School. She is also a certified dancer 10-plus years. She studied/trained in dance at New World School of the Arts at Miami-Dade College — Wolfson Campus.

She became the youngest member of the New Century Dance Company at age 18 and then was a dancer for Rollying With The Finest Entertainment.

With Colombian roots, she was tough, too, something she inherited from her father, Prudencio, a boxer.

Living in Miami, her mom, Olga, and older sister, Roxsana, are her biggest fans.

A longtime pro wrestling fan herself (Lita, Trish Stratus, Victoria, Ivory, Jacqueline), this tough competitor has come a long way since her pro wrestling debut in 2016 for Fighting Evolution Wrestling as Red Velvett (two t’s) in Miami. She learned from standout indie wrestler JB Cool, who was recommended to her by women’s wrestling talent La Rosa Negra.

Coach JB Cool said: “When Red Velvet came to me for training, I found out quickly she is a sponge. She came into the business with a great look, great shape and great attitude. With the training regimen of learning the basics first and all the exciting moves we would see on TV, I would tell her, “Be patient, you;ll get there.. Don’t let what you cannot do now interfere with what you can do.” If you’re humble and respectable to both the business and your opponent, have a growth mindset, able to take both critiques and criticism, a veteran will be happy to work with you on your journey.

“Sure enough, her first official match was with FEW against then TNA Dollhouse member and now AEW co-worker REBEL [not Reba]. From then on, she made it her business to be the queen of FEW — part of every ring setup, every show. She put in the work where others fell off on the side. FEW survive.

“And now with AEW, I’m extremely proud, and I’m a fan. Seeing her growth as a wrestler, all the training brought to the AEW stage has made an impact on the women’s division. The opportunity to be part of the big matches with Shaquille O’Neal to Sereena Deeb tells me AEW knows they found a gem, and I smile every time they let her shine.”

The 5-foot-1 Velvet wrestled throughout Florida, improving with each match. A fan favorite, she started to build a following.

During the pandemic, Velvet (with one t) turned lemons into lemonade, making the most of it with a banner 2020-21. She debuted for AEW on “AEW Dark,” a new show on AEW YouTube to showcase indie talent.

AEW, which debuted in October 2019, is under the direction of Tony Khan, who also helps run the family-owned Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL and Fulham F.C. of the English Premier Soccer League.

Velvet progressed well, earning an “AEW Dynamite” on TNT debut. She later wrestled in a huge tag match which included NBA legend Shaq on “AEW Dynamite” on TNT. Proving her worth, AEW decided to sign her. There’s more. She wrestled for the NWA title on “AEW Dynamite” on TNT. She also got engaged to pro wrestler Wes Brisco from the famous Brisco wrestling family.

Photo Courtesy AEW

Photo Courtesy AEW

Photo Courtesy AEW

Her wrestling highlights in AEW include competing in a tag match against Allie and Brandi Rhodes in her AEW debut on “AEW Dark” on AEW YouTube. Having Brandi Rhodes take her under her wing as Velvet reminded Brandi of her action figure Lil Bran Bran. Making her “AEW Dynamite” debut on TNT against Hikaru Shida. Battling Serena Deeb for the NWA title on “AEW Dynamite” on TNT. Taking Brandi’s spot in a high profile tag match as she and Cody Rhodes battled Jade Cargill and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who helped Velvet’s favorite basketball team the Miami Heat win its first NBA title.

Photo Courtesy AEW

Photo Courtesy AEW

Velvet, a trained dancer as noted, wanted to become a Miami Heat dancer and is hopeful of being a contestant on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.” AEW star and WWE alum Chris Jericho, a man of many hats, competed on that show. Layla El, another WWE alum, is a former Miami Heat dancer.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Thee_Red_Velvet

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/la_redvelvet/

AEW in Miami

AEW will become the first major pro wrestling promotion to safely return to a traveling schedule — with fans in attendance —- since March 2020. AEW already safely hosted 27 live, ticketed events throughout the past nine months at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

Now AEW prepares to tour the country again, starting in Miami with “AEW Dynamite” on TNT.

Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson vs. QT Marshall in a (fittingly titled) South Beach Strap Match.

QT said via Twitter he created the match name.

BuyAEWMiamiTicketsHere

AEW Dynamite on TNT live July 7 with fans in attendance from the James L. Knight Center in Miami.

Jim Ross Interview

In my recent audio interview with AEW lead commentator and senior advisor Jim Ross, one of the topics focused on AEW returning to touring with fans in attendance.

Hoping to see Miami original Diamante on the AEW Miami show as well. Born and raised in the 305, she also got her pro wrestling start in Miami.

New AEW team member Paul Wight (WWE alum Big Show) is a long-time Miami resident, residing in Pinecrest. He is currently seated on the broadcast table, talking “AEW Dark Elevation” on Mondays with Tony Schiavone.

FUN FACT

“WCW Monday Nitro” on TNT was at the James L. Knight Center on Sept. 11, 1995.

That marked the second week of Nitro and the first Nitro to go head-to-head with “WWE Monday Night Raw.”

Eric Bischoff, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and Steve “Mongo” McMichael called the action.

AEW SHOWS

“AEW Dynamite” (with Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur) is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on TNT.

“AEW Dark Elevation” (with Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone) is 7 p.m. Mondays on AEW YouTube.

“AEW Dark” is 7 p.m. (with Taz and Excalibur) Tuesdays on AEW YouTube.

AEW ON THE WEB & SOCIAL MEDIA

Web: https://www.allelitewrestling.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/aew

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allelitewrestling/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/AEW

https://www.sportskeeda.com/aew/aew-announces-return-live-events-road-starting-july

https://www.si.com/wrestling/2021/05/19/aew-rampage-new-show-dynamite-tnt-to-tbs

My Pro Wrestling and MMA Talk on Web & Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/