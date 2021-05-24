WWE’s The Miz donates special pair of Cleveland Browns shoes for special charity auction

The zombies at WWE WrestleMania Backlash got the best of WWE Superstar The Miz — mind, body, soul but not his feet.

To prove it, The Miz is teaming with Lotrimin to champion proper footcare while participating in a very worthwhile charitable effort through the #GoWithConfidence campaign for the nonprofit Soles4Souls.

The Miz is not only using his successful social media platform to raise awareness to the cause, but he is also one of several celebs donating a special pair of shoes for an eBay auction, benefiting the Soles4Souls organization.

Via email here is my Q&A with actor, “Miz & Mrs” co-star and top WWE superstar The Miz Mike Mizanin.

JV: How did you get involved in this project?

The Miz: “Lotrimin came to me saying they wanted to do this #GoWithConfidence campaign and right there I was in— who has more confidence than The Miz?! But ultimately Soles4Souls & Lotrimin just stood out. My feet are such a big part of my success in WWE, and I need to make sure they’re in top shape week after week. When I have the opportunity to work with a charity that will actually make a difference in someone’s life, I’m going to participate! There are so many avenues on social media that generate negativity, but I want to help generate more positivity. if one person sees the #GoWithConfidence hashtag on my feed and it makes them more confident, it’s all worth it.”

JV: Have you had any foot issues during your WWE career? Anything from foot type injuries to foot care/boot care?

The Miz: “Nope. Never had any foot issues. Sprained my ankle. That’s about as close to my feet as I got for injuries. Luckily.”

JV: What type of wrestling boots do you wear and are they special made?

The Miz: “I wear Prada boots in the ring. The problem is they discontinued them; so now I have to find others, whenever they wear out. Luckily, they usually last a long time.”

Photo Courtesy The Miz/WWE

JV: What have you learned about taking care of your feet? What do you do before and after a match?

The Miz: “As far as in and out of the ring feet care, just caring for them, making sure they are clean and dry even after a strenuous workout.”

JV: What is your favorite footwear to wear: sandals, flip flops, sneakers, dress shoes? What is your favorite sneaker?

The Miz: “Depends on the occasion. If I’m going out on a date, I will wear my Gucci loafers. If I’m working out, Adidas ultra-boosts and gold my Stan Smith’s.”

JV: Tell about the autographed pair of celebrity shoes you are offering for the #GoWithConfidence Charitable Auction on eBay? Are they ring worn boots or other shoes from your leisure or work collection?

The Miz: “The shoes I decided to sign and donate to the auction are actually one of my favorites! They’re a pair of Nike I received as a gift from the Cleveland Browns -- my favorite football team -- when touring their facility. Someone just said, ‘Hey, do you want a pair of shoes?’ I said, ‘From the Browns? Absolutely!;’ so they gave me these Nike Air Max. I couldn’t believe it! When Sole4Souls asked me to donate a pair of shoes for the auction, I knew I wanted to give a pair of shoes that meant something to me, that have a story the new owner could be a part of.”

JV: Is there a celeb you would like to have their signed footwear - i.e. Dan Marino autographed cleats?

The Miz: “I may just bid on my own. Lol.”

JV: You’ve been involved in charitable efforts, i.e. WWE Be a Star, Rescue Dog, Charity Golf, what do you think of Soles4Souls and its efforts?

The Miz: “Soles4Souls and the overall #GoWithConfidence theme of the campaign really struck a chord with me. I have so many pairs of shoes, but there are so many people out there that don’t have even one. That’s incredible to me. Any organization that will help people in need like this, well sign me up! I walk tall. I take care of my feet and myself to walk confidently in the WWE ring; so I want to help others do the same. It’s also an incredible message! #GoWithConfidence, everywhere you go! Whenever I can send a positive message into the world and make a difference, I will ALWAYS do that.”

JV: Who takes care of their feet the best of all the personalities on the TV series “Miz & Mrs” on USA Network?

The Miz: “We all are very good in making sure we have the proper care for our feet.”

The Miz, the pride of Normandy High School in Parma, Ohio, is part of the WWE Raw roster with his friend and cohort John Morrison, aka Miz & Morrison.

Raw is 8 p.m. Mondays on USA Network.

About The Miz and Lotrimin Tag Team

Lotrimin, the leading antifungal OTC brand, wants people to know that footcare is self care, and there’s no shame in the game of properly caring for, protecting and pampering your feet.

Around one in five people suffer from athlete’s foot, and those who suffer from athlete’s foot may suffer again in the future, making prevention key.

The brand under the Bayer banner is teaming with WWE Superstar The Miz to educate people on healthy feet habits and help people from all walks of life to #GoWithConfidence through a partnership with Soles4Souls – a nonprofit organization that turns unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunities for people in need around the world.

“As a WWE Superstar, taking care of my feet has always been important to me and critical to my success when competing in the ring,” The Miz said via press release. “I am thrilled to partner with Lotrimin and their #GoWithConfidence campaign to promote proper foot health, while supporting Soles4Souls and their mission to create sustainable jobs and provide clothing and footwear to those in need.”

Gustavo Pisani, Marketing Director for US Skin Health at Bayer, added: “A lot of people don’t realize that sweaty feet can lead to athlete’s foot. The good news is that it’s easy to prevent with new Lotrimin® AF Daily Prevention – consumers can get ahead of any pending foot conditions so they can #GoWithConfidence about their day,” commented Gustavo Pisani, Marketing Director for US Skin Health at Bayer.

Lotrimin knows that having the ability to #GoWithConfidence also means having access to adequate shoes and footcare. To help further this mission, the brand is partnering with Soles4Souls, a nonprofit organization that distributes millions of pairs of new and gently worn shoes to countries around the world helping to provide relief and create economic opportunities for those in need.

With help from eBay for Charity, Lotrimin and Soles4Souls are launching the #GoWithConfidence Charitable Auction on eBay, featuring autographed pairs of celebrity shoes - including a pair from WWE Superstar The Miz - with all proceeds benefiting the Soles4Souls organization.

“Partners like Lotrimin allow us to provide relief, create jobs and empower people to break the cycle of poverty. We are grateful for this partnership and are excited to join forces with Lotrimin and The Miz to give people the opportunity to #GoWithConfidence,” said Buddy Teaster, President and CEO of Soles4Souls.

From now - June 28, 2021, Bayer will donate $1 for every Lotrimin AF Daily Prevention product sold in the U.S. to Soles4Souls, up to a maximum of $50,000.

Bayer is also making a one-time donation of 50,000 units of Lotrimin AF Daily Prevention Deodorant Powder Spray to Soles4Souls. Soles4Souls is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to create sustainable jobs and provide relief by distributing shoes and clothing around the world. To learn more, visit soles4souls.org. No portion of purchase is tax deductible.

The #GoWithConfidence Auction will culminate in a live reveal of the auction winners on the Lotrimin Facebook page hosted by WWE Superstar The Miz on June 9, 2021 at Noon PST/3 p.m. EST.

To participate in the live Lotrimin®xSoles4Souls #GoWithConfidence Auction and bid/donate, visit: www.ebay.com/GoWithConfidence.

