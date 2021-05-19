This actress, director, writer, pro wrestler is featured in ‘The Other Side of the Ring’

Multitalented Katarina Leigh Waters — Katie Lea Burchill in WWE, Katarina and Winter in Impact Wrestling, Temptress in WOW — is one of four women featured in a gripping and poignant pro wrestling documentary “The Other Side of the Ring,” releasing globally on digital platforms Thursday.

This fascinating film, directed by Jeremy Norrie, showcases four women (Katarina Leigh Waters, Keta Rush (Meggett), Delilah Doom and Shelly Martinez) within the male-dominated world of professional wrestling.

Each one has a unique story to tell in their pursuit to become a professional wrestler, where it has taken them and the journey that continues today.

In my video interview, Waters discusses the documentary, how she got involved in the project, what it means to her and more.

A beautiful woman who can act, write, direct and wrestle, she also talks about getting started in pro wrestling, her acting chops, performing in pro wrestling and performing in movies, acting in the theater, directing films, vampires, being The Temptress in WOW, Lex Luther, good & evil, her four cats, ground-breaking TV series “La Femme Nikita” and more.

Katarina wrestled on the independent circuit, particularly in Britain for the Frontier Wrestling Alliance, using the ring name Nikita, inspired by “La Femme Nikita.”

Katarina was born and raised in West Germany (which later became Germany after reunification). She relocated to England to attend university, where she graduated with honors in earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in film and drama. She is fluent in English and German.

“The Other Side of the Ring,” which runs 81 minutes, will be available on Tubi TV, Vimeo on Demand and Google Play on May 20, with other platforms to follow.

IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt14203930/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/katarinasinfamy

Web: https://www.katarinasinfamy.com/

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1467403/

https://www.wrestlinginc.com/news/2021/05/katarina-waters-on-telling-her-story-for-the-other-side-of-the-ring-documentary/

My Pro Wrestling and MMA Talk on Web & Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/