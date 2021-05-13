Jim Ross hosted a pro wrestling radio show in 1990s with top stars, and now you can hear it

Jim Ross is the senior advisor and lead announcer for All Elite Wrestling.

In my audio interview with the WWE Hall of Famer, he discusses AEW and company leader Tony Khan, his podcast “Grilling J.R.” with the Podfather Conrad Thompson, “AEW Dynamite” on TNT on Wednesdays, NXT on Tuesdays, “AEW Dynamite” returning to touring, Paul Wight on commentary with Tony Schiavone on “AEW Dark Elevation,” Taz and Excalibur on commentary on “AEW Dark,” indie talent, young talent, Oklahoma University, Walter Cronkite, Jake Hager, BBQ and more.

A good portion of the interview focused on his ‘90s wrestling radio show “Wrestling with Jim Ross” on WSB AM-750 Radio in Atlanta. The archives of the radio show are available for the first time in decades, exclusively on AdFreeShows.com under the banner “Studio Sessions with Jim Ross.”

Jim Ross teams with Tony Schiavone and Excalibur on commentary on Wednesdays for “AEW Dynamite” on TNT.

Jim Ross teams with The Podfather Conrad Thompson on the weekly podcast “Grilling J.R.”

Jim Ross is in the process of writing the third installment of his career, journey. His latest offering, the second book, a very good read, is “Under The Black Hat - My Life In The WWE And Beyond.”

Jim Ross has a line of BBQ sauces, items, products available at https://jrsbbq.com/.

Jim Ross introduces “Studio Sessions with Jim Ross.”

“Studio Sessions with Jim Ross”

Available now, for the first time in decades, exclusively on AdFreeShows.com, fans can listen to the interview archives from the “Wrestling with Jim Ross” radio show with the release of “Studio Sessions with Jim Ross.”

Long before he was a recognized WWE Hall of Famer, and before his current role as senior advisor and lead announcer for AEW, Ross manned the radio airwaves and hosted “Wrestling with Jim Ross.”

The hour-long program that ran on WSB AM-750 in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday nights, from 1991 to 1993, gave listeners an inside view to the world of wrestling and had a Who’s Who of wrestling legends as guests.

“Studio Sessions with Jim Ross” is a peak into the past of professional wrestling and will give listeners a chance to hear interviews between The Voice of Wrestling and industry icons such as Ric Flair and Jesse Ventura, as well as riveting conversations with wrestling royalty that has since passed such as Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, Dusty Rhodes and “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

“I’m excited to be able to provide these archives to our Ad Free Shows family, and have the ability to revisit what was a very interesting time in our industry,” Ross, 69, said in a release. “These tapes are like stepping in a time machine. I hope our listeners enjoy being able to hear some familiar voices in a setting that was very unique for the time. And also we get to hear some folks who are no longer with us, but have played a huge part in where the wrestling business is today.”

“What people might not realize about the tapes on ‘Studio Session with Jim Ross,’ is that, in the early ‘90s, fans didn’t have nearly the access to the wrestlers as they do today. Social media obviously didn’t exist, and fans couldn’t hop on the internet and see details about their favorite wrestlers,” added AdFreeShows.com founder and podcast host Conrad Thompson.

“The business was much more protected, so-to-speak. These interviews were a rare chance for the wrestlers to let their guard down a little and not necessarily be in full character. This format was really ahead of its time and a precursor to a lot of what we see today.”

A new “Studio Sessions with Jim Ross” will air weekly on AdFreeShows.com.

About AdFreeShows.com

AdFreeShows.com is a professional-wrestling based, fan-supported media platform created by podcast host Conrad Thompson.

With a community of more than 3,000 members and growing, AdFreeShows.com is in the top-75 earners in the Patreon network and hosts some of the most popular podcasts in the Sports & Recreation category, including “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard,” “83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff,” “What Happened When with Tony Schiavone,” “Grilling J.R. with Jim Ross,” “Arn with Arn Anderson,” “The Kurt Angle Show and My World with Jeff Jarrett.”

Along with providing supporters with early, ad free and video supported access to podcasts, AdFreeShows.com also brings fans original content, interviews and exclusive live experiences such as Q&As and event watch-a-longs.

