American Top Team and Sanford MMA fighters on Bellator 258 card on Showtime and YouTube

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson returns to MMA action after a four-year hiatus as he makes his Bellator debut in the co-main event on Friday live on Showtime.

Johnson, a light heavyweight, trains at Sanford MMA in (South Florida) Deerfield Beach. Welterweight Logan Storley, also from Sanford MMA, and middleweight Johnny Eblen of American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek are on the prelims.

In my audio interview with Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, he discusses Bellator MMA, Sumo Wrestling, Sanford MMA, Pro Wrestling, Sting, The Undertaker and more.

In my audio interview with Logan Storley, he discusses Bellator MMA, Sanford MMA, Greg Jones, University of Minnesota, Brock Lesnar, Gable Steveson, WWE and more.

In my audio interview with Johnny Eblen, he discusses Bellator MMA, American Top Team, King Mo, Jorge Masvidal, nicknames, South Florida, Pro Wrestling and more.

Prelims on Bellator MMA YouTube, Showtime YouTube and Pluto TV.

Bellator MMA 258

Bellator MMA has confirmed the full fight card for Friday’s BELLATOR MMA 258: Archuleta vs. Pettis card live on Showtime from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Action on Showtime begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

In the main event, Juan “The Spaniard” Archuleta (25-2) puts his BELLATOR Bantamweight World Title on the line for the first time against No. 1 ranked 135-pounder Sergio “SP” Pettis (20-5).

In addition to the headliner, three other main card bouts are confirmed, with the co-main event featuring a Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal bout with Team Pitbull product Jose “Gugu” Augusto (7-2, 1 NC) stepping up on a week’s notice to fight a Bellator debuting Anthony “Rumble” Johnson (22-6) of Sanford MMA in (South Florida) Deerfield Beach.

Rounding out main card action is a lightweight grudge match pitting the No. 2 ranked Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (23-9) against the resilient Irishman, Peter Queally (12-5-1), and a must-watch bout between the No. 2 ranked welterweight Michael “Venom” Page (18-1) and No. 6 ranked welterweight Derek Anderson (17-3-1), a fight that has been booked twice previously, but derailed due to injuries.

The preliminary card also has some very good match-ups. Consisting of eight fights, the prelims start 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel, the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel and Pluto TV.

The prelims feature former 185-pound champion Rafael Carvalho (16-5) stepping in on less than a week’s notice to welcome Lorenz Larkin (22-7) to the BELLATOR middleweight division.

Also, No. 5-ranked welterweight Logan Storley (11-1) of (South Florida) Sanford MMA returns against Omar Hussein (8-2).

Photo BY Lucas Noonan Courtesy Bellator MMA

Fans will see the promotion’s bantamweight depth, too, on display. No. 4-ranked Raufeon Stots (15-1) faces No. 7-ranked Josh Hill (20-3). Plus, former title challenger and No 2. ranked bantamweight “Patchy” Mix (13-1), Erik “Goyito” Perez (19-8) and the always-game Henry Corrales (18-5), who moves to bantamweight for the first time in his BELLATOR career, will compete.

BELLATOR MMA 258: Archuleta vs Pettis prelims will stream live at 5:30 p.m. on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and Pluto TV.

BELLATOR MMA 258: Archuleta vs. Pettis

Main Card:

Friday, May 7 – live on SHOWTIME

9 p.m.

Bantamweight Title Bout: c-Juan Archuleta (25-2) vs. #1-Sergio Pettis (20-5)

Light Heavyweight WGP Quarterfinal Bout: Anthony Johnson (22-6) vs. Jose Augusto (7-2, 1 NC)

Lightweight Bout: #2-Patricky Pitbull (23-9) vs. Peter Queally (12-5-1)

175-Pound Contract Weight Bout: #2-Michael Page (18-1) vs. #6-Derek Anderson (17-3, 1 NC)

Preliminary Card:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

5:30 p.m.

Bantamweight Bout: #7-Josh Hill (20-3) vs. #4-Raufeon Stots (15-1)

Middleweight Bout: Lorenz Larkin (22-7, 1 NC) vs. Rafael Carvalho (16-5)

Bantamweight Bout: #2-Patchy Mix (13-1) vs. Albert Morales (10-6-1)

Welterweight Bout: #5-Logan Storley (11-1) vs. Omar Hussein (8-2)

Middleweight Bout: #6-Johnny Eblen (7-0) vs. Daniel Madrid (18-6)

Bantamweight Bout: Henry Corrales (18-5) vs. Johnny Campbell (20-13, 1 NC)

Featherweight Bout: Weber Almeida (5-0) vs. Johnny Soto (3-1)

Bantamweight Bout: Erik Perez (19-8) vs. Blaine Shutt (8-4)

*Card subject to change.

