Who better to have in an AEW Blood & Guts match than gutsy wrestlers Santana and Ortiz

A highly anticipated featured battle, The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz) faces The Pinnacle (MJF, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (with Tully Blanchard) in a Blood & Guts grudge match during AEW’s Blood & Guts TV special on Wednesday on TNT.

Photo Courtesy AEW

In my audio interview with tag team specialists, wrestlers, fighters Santana and Ortiz, they discuss AEW Blood & Guts, The Inner Circle, The Pinnacle, Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood, Tully Blanchard, Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, MJF, AEW tag teams, AEW tag team titles, AEW Dark Elevation, AEW Dark, bowling and more.

The super show begins 8 p.m. from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

What a way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Photo Courtesy AEW

Twitter: Santana: https://twitter.com/santana_proud

Twitter: Ortiz: https://twitter.com/ortiz_powerful

Photo Courtesy AEW

Also on the card:

Cody Rhodes (with Arn Anderson) vs. QT Marshall (with Nick Comoroto, Anthony Ogogo and Aaron Solow).

Kenny Omega and MT Nakazawa (with Don Callis) vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

Britt Baker (with Rebel) vs. TBA.

SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) vs. Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster). Winner team receives a future AEW tag team title match.

AEW Shows

AEW Dynamite is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on TNT.

AEW Dark Elevation is 7 p.m. Mondays on AEW YouTube.

AEW Dark is 7 p.m. Mondays on AEW YouTube.

