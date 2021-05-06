Titan FC alum Juan Puerta of American Top Team makes his Combate Global debut on Univision

Juan “Leadfeather” Puerta is comfortable fighting in South Florida. He has lived there five years, competed there for Titan FC, trains at American Top Team there and now prepares to make his Combate Global MMA debut there.

Combate Global is Friday, May 7 live on Univision (Midnight ET/PT) and TUDN USA (midnight) in the United States and on TUDN MX (11:30 p.m. local time) in Mexico.

A former Titan FC champion, Puerta (21-6) will battle Lloyd McKinney (14-7) in one of the featured bouts, a flyweight contest emanating from Univision’s studios in Miami.

Jaime Alvarez (8-3) also of American Top Team in Coconut Creek is on the card, and your ring announcer sometimes is Miami’s own Rodolfo Roman (The Roman Show).

In my audio interview with Puerta, he discusses signing with Combate Global, making his Combate Global debut, competing for Titan FC, training at American Top Team in South Florida and in Atlanta, his teammates, high school wrestling, his nickname, a Brazilian steakhouse, Colombia and more.

Puerta, 33, resides in Boca Raton, training at American Top Team in nearby Coconut Creek. ATT Coconut Creek is one of the top, if not the top, training centers in the world.

Born and raised in Lilburn, Georgia, Puerta began his MMA training at ATT Atlanta. Prior, he starred in wrestling at Parkway High School in Lilburn. He became a state and national wrestling champ on two very talented state championship teams. With college and Olympic aspirations, he continued wrestling at Darton State Junior College in Albany, Georgia, but then quickly turned his attentions to MMA. His amateur wrestling experience helped set the groundwork for an MMA career.

Puerta, who also played soccer as a youth, grew up a pro wrestling fan during the famous Attitude Era (WCW vs. WWE Monday Night Wars). His favorites Sting, The Undertaker, “Macho Man” Randy Savage and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash). Who knows. Maybe pro wrestling is in his future, but for now, he is 110-percent focused on his MMA career.

Puerta is proud of his high school, ATT team and his Colombian roots. He visits Colombia, conducting MMA clinics. One of his goals is opening an MMA training facility in Colombia.

Combate Global May 7 Card

Univision’s studios in Miami host the action-packed show.

The show will also re-air in Mexico on Televisa Nueve on Saturday at 5 p.m.

“Our flyweights are the very embodiment of ‘Mucha Más Acción®,’” Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren said in a press release. “Combate flyweights are truly the most exciting in the world, and that’s why we call them ‘Superfly.’”

Puerta is riding an impressive, 10-fight win streak that dates back to 2017.

McKinney of La Crosse, Wisconsin has been victorious in five of her last seven fights, with four of the victories coming by way of (T)KO or submission.

In other flyweight action, Jonathan Sepulveda (9-2) of Isabela, Puerto Rico fights Martin “The Last Inca” Davila (6-3) of Miami.

Sepulveda has notched seven of his nine career wins via (T)KO or decision, while Davila has claimed all six of his career victories by way of (T)KO or submission.

Jaime Alvarez (8-3) of Miami will battle Jesus Santos Aguilar (5-1) of Ensenada, B.C., Mexico.

Ivan “Nino Demoledor” Lopez (14-4-1) of Tijuana, B.C. will square off with Joao Camilo (6-5) of Phoenix, Arizona, via Goiania, Goias, Brazil.

In the card’s sole non-flyweight contest, Javier “Blair” Reyes (9-3) of Phoenix via Bogota will meet John Simon (2-1) of Portland, Oregon, at lightweight (155 pounds).

Combate Global on Facebook facebook.com/combateglobal and on Instagram and Twitter @combateglobal.

About Combate Global

Combate Global, previously “Combate Americas,” is the premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise, rapidly becoming the number two sport after soccer for Spanish speaking fans worldwide.

The company is dedicated to developing the best, new MMA athletes from different countries while matching them against one another in country vs. country-style competition.

Each year of Combate Global action culminates with “COPA COMBATE,” the toughest one-night tournament in sports that has established itself as the World Cup of MMA and the most coveted destination for representing one’s country.

The Combate Global franchise includes live event and original shoulder programming, and is the only MMA property regularly airing on broadcast television in both the U.S. (Univision) and Mexico (Televisa).

Nielsen research indicates that an astounding 91 percent of Combate Global viewers are not regular viewers of other MMA content, demonstrating that Combate Global has garnered a new MMA audience.

Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren, also the co-founder and creator of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has been described by New York Magazine as “the marketing genius behind the UFC,” while Yahoo Sports has said he “knows more about the sport than just about anyone in it today.”

Under his direction, the growth of Combate Americas’ television footprint and worldwide audience triggered a re-branding in 2021 to Combate Global.

