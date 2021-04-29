What a career for WWE alum Jeff Jarrett, and you can hear all about it on his new podcast

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is launching a new podcast “My World With Jeff Jarrett” on Tuesdays, beginning May 4 with The Podfather of Podcasts Conrad Thompson.

In my video interview with a man who borrowed the phrase “Slapnutz” from his grandma and put it on a T-shirt, Jeff Jarrett discusses the new podcast, his decision to do it, The Podfather, podcast content, family, Robert Fuller, quotes and more.

Jarrett, 53, was a star pro wrestler, commentator, creative writer, promoter, and owner. Hehas worn just about every hat in the wrestling business, including selling popcorn as a kid.

He hails from a famous pro wrestling family, i.e. the Armstrongs, the Fullers, the Harts, the Anoa’is.

Jarrett, born and raised in Hendersonville, Tennessee, debuted in the ring in 1986. He was trained by his famous father, promoter Jerry Jarrett, and the legendary Tojo Yamamoto.

Jarrett succeeded everywhere, winning numerous titles in AAA, CWA, TNA, USWA, WCW, WCCW, WWE. He co-owned and ran TNA, which is now Impact Wrestling.

Jarrett also is a former NBA Memphis Grizzlies Wrestling champion.

About the podcast

“My World with Jeff Jarrett” is the newest addition to The Podfather Conrad Thompson family of professional wrestling podcasts, and it will begin airing every Tuesday, starting May 4 at adfreeshows.com and wherever you subscribe to podcasts.

The show will take listeners on a journey not only through Jarrett’s Hall of Fame career as an in-ring performer but also his time as a promoter and company owner. Along with co-host Thompson, wrestling’s self-proclaimed “King of the Mountain” will reflect on the Jarrett family history in the sports entertainment business that dates to 1946, his personal accomplishments and his forays into company ownership with the creation of NWA Total Nonstop Action (now known as Impact Wrestling) and Global Force Wrestling.

No one in the wrestling business has experienced the trials and tribulations, along with redemptions and longevity, quite like Jarrett. And for the first time ever, listeners will be able to hear “The Chosen One” open up about all of the matches, moments and controversies that would often lead him to ask crowds, “Ain’t I great?”

