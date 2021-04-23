The battle of Ohio with Trey Miguel against Sami Callihan at Impact Wrestling Rebellion

Ohio, for some reason, seems to be a breeding ground for pro wrestlers.

Trey Miguel is Ohio born and raised, and he is one of the top young wrestlers, continuing the tradition.

Miguel’s pro wrestling home these days is Impact Wrestling, and there he shares Ohio roots with others, such as Madman Fulton, Havok, Nevaeh and Sami Callihan.

Callihan and Miguel will showcase their talents and prove once again why Ohio is for wrestlers when they battle in a Last Man Standing match during Impact Wrestling’s ultimate Rebellion PPV on Sunday. The event is from Skyway Studios in Nashville and available via FITE TV.

The event, which features Impact Wrestling champion Rich Swann against AEW and AAA Mega Champ Kenny Omega with Don Callis in the main event.

Top-notch MMA and pro wrestling broadcaster Mauro Ranallo will be the guest commentator for that match.

In my video interview with Trey Miguel, he discusses Impact Wrestling, the big Rebellion PPV, Ohio, Rich Swann, AEW, Mauro Ranallo, The Rascalz, tribute to his brother, education, his wrestling school, and of course, sneakers.

Born and raised in Toledo, Miguel dropped out of high school to pursue his wrestling dreams at age 14 in Ohio. Now 26, he is one of several outstanding young talents (i.e. Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Kiera Hogan, Rohit Raju) on the Impact Wrestling roster.

His match against Callihan at Rebellion will be for bragging rights of Ohio wrestling and establish whether Toledo is a more formidable wrestling town than Dayton or Bellefontaine.

Ohio is a breeding ground, a hotbed for pro wrestling talent. Many pro wrestlers are from Ohio. Madman Fulton, Havok and Nevaeh are three more from Ohio on the Impact Wrestling roster. There are plenty more, past and present, from Ohio, who are working or worked for various pro wrestling companies.

After signing with Impact Wrestling in 2018, Miguel began receiving national notariety when he formed an alliance with two more young talents from Ohio — Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz — collectively known as The Rascalz.

A 5-foot-7, 175-pound aerial specialist dubbed “The Fresh Prince of The Air,” Miguel was ranked No. 171 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2020. He was trained in Ohio by former Impact Wrestling star Dave Crist, a New Castle and Dayton, Ohio, native.

Miguel, who is working toward his GED, sports tattoos on his left arm dedicated to his brother, who died from diabetes.

Miguel is a sneakerhead, who loves Halloween. Furthermore, he also trains wrestlers at Skulls & Bones Pro Wrestling & Fitness, a pro wrestling school based in his hometown Toledo.

Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV

8 p.m. Sunday, April 25

Skyway Studios in Nashville

Rich Swann (Impact champ) vs. Kenny Omega (AEW champ and AAA mega champ) with Don Callis.

FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) (Impact champs) vs. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson).

Deonna Purrazzo (Impact champ) vs. Tenille Dashwood with Kaleb with a K.

Ace Austin (X-Division champ) with Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander vs. TJP.

Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers.

Trey Miguel vs. Sami Callihan in Last Man Standing match.

Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, James Storm, and Willie Mack vs. Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Joe Doering, and Rhino).

Fire N Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) (Impact champs) vs. Jordynne Grace and TBD.

To order:

Impact Wrestling is 8 p.m. Thursdays on AXS TV.

