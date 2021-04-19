UFC champ Kamaru Usman talks UFC 261, fighting Miami’s Jorge Masvidal again and more

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman talks UFC 261, Jorge Masvidal, training, Colorado, Rose Namajunas, fans, Florida, BMF, Sanford MMA, WWE and more.

Usman, 33, who is in another main event, defends the title against Miami’s Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 on Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.

This will be UFC’s first event since the pandemic where fans will be allowed to attend at full capacity. That’s more than 15,000.

Usman (18-1) successfully defended his title by beating Masvidal (35-14) via unanimous decision at UFC 251 in July 2020. At UFC 251, Masvidal, 36, an American Top Team (South Florida) fighter, was a late replac ement for Sanford MMA’s Gilbert Burns who tested positive for COVID.

Usman, formerly of Sanford MMA in Deerfield Beach, lives in South Florida but trains in Colorado. He is on a 17-fight win streak, besting the best of the best in UFC’s welterweight division.

That division will be on display at UFC 261.

Actually, UFC 261 features three title fights, two of those showcasing women.

UFC 261

UFC 261

Main Card

10 p.m.: PPV

Prelims

8 p.m.: ESPN/ESPN+

Early Prelims

6 p.m.: ESPN2/ESPN+

