Booker T is on two new WWE TV series on A&E. One is co-hosted by WWE rookie A.J. Francis

A&E Network and WWE Studios are giving fans an exclusive look behind the curtain in an all-new Sunday night programming partnership which beings airing April 18.

With unprecedented access to WWE’s archive, the 10-week programming block first features eight original two-hour documentaries under the award-winning “Biography” banner showcasing the stories behind some of the most memorable WWE Superstars of all time including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Mick Foley and Ultimate Warrior.

The new “Biography” specials are helmed by some of the industry’s top directors and storytellers to chronicle the success of these WWE legends and their lasting mark on both sports entertainment and popular culture.

Each special will air weekly at 8 p.m. beginning Sunday with Austin.

As for the Booker T special, that is set for Sunday, May 9 on Mother’s Day, which is apropos for this story.

In my audio interview with Booker T, he discusses the WWE A&E “Biography” documentary series, the making of his documentary, Harlem Heat, Brooks & Dunn, Spinaroonie, D-Von Dudley, custom-made suits, WrestleMania and more.

Following at 10 p.m. each Sunday, the brand-new series “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures,” led by WWE’s Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, launches a hunt for some of WWE’s most iconic missing memorabilia including Kane’s original mask, Ric Flair’s Butterfly Robe, Andy Kaufman’s neckbrace, Andre The Giant’s passport and more.

In order to find these quintessential relics, the team will join forces with WWE legends including Undertaker, Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Booker T and more to bring these items home to the WWE archives.

“For more than two decades, ‘Biography’ has been the home for premium nonfiction storytelling and we are excited to expand upon that with this all-encompassing partnership with WWE,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of programming, A&E Network, said in a release.

“This one-of-a-kind collaboration gives viewers the ultimate ringside seat as we chronicle the journeys of these cultural icons and the memorabilia that follows.”

Stephanie McMahon, WWE chief brand officer, added. “We are thrilled to unveil the stories behind some of the greatest legends and moments in WWE history. Together with A&E, we’ve created an incredible slate of programming steeped in nostalgia that will inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.”

WWE “Biography” on A&E

Biography Lineup – Premieres Sunday, April 18 at 8pm ET/PT “Biography: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin” - Directed by Jake Rogal and Executive Produced by Jason Hehir (“The Last Dance,” “Andre The Giant”), this film traces the story of the man who became WWE’s biggest star in the 90s. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s authentic, fiery personality epitomized WWE’s “Attitude Era” and transformed him into a pop culture icon. After nearly being paralyzed by a neck injury, Austin made one of the greatest comebacks in WWE history. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

“Biography: “Rowdy” Roddy Piper” – Directed by Emmy and Peabody Award winner Joe Lavine (ESPN 30 for 30 “Playing for the Mob,” HBO “Namath”), this film focuses on “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, who is universally considered one of WWE’s greatest villains. During his Hall of Fame career, he played the role of the antagonist against a who’s who of WWE greats, while amassing more than 30 championships.

“Biography: “Macho Man” Randy Savage” – Produced by Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman (“Cocaine Cowboys,” “Screwball,” ESPN 30 for 30 “The U”), this film will tell the larger-than-life story of one of the most colorful and charismatic Superstars to ever step foot inside the ring. With two WWE Championships, four WCW® World Championships and a 14-month reign as Intercontinental Champion, Savage became known for his famous catch phrases, larger-than-life personality and the enormous, flashy robes he wore into the ring.

“Biography: Booker T” – Directed by Emmy and Peabody Award winner George Roy (“The Curse of the Bambino”, “Mayweather”), this film showcases one of the greatest Superstars in sports entertainment history. Booker T is an 11-time WCW Tag Team Champion, a six-time World Champion, winner of the 2006 King of the Ring Tournament, and a two-time (2013 and 2019) inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. In addition to his Hall of Fame career in the ring, Booker T also went on to become a color commentator for WWE’s weekly programming.

“Biography: Shawn Michaels” – Directed by Joe Lavine (“Rowdy” Roddy Piper, ESPN 30 for 30 “Playing for the Mob,” HBO “Namath”), this film chronicles the wild life of one of WWE’s greatest performers and most enduring villains. After drug addiction nearly cost him his life, Shawn Michaels, aka “The Heartbreak Kid,” made one of the most improbable late-career comebacks in WWE history. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

“Biography: Ultimate Warrior” – Directed by Daniel Amigone (“24/7 Red Wings: Maple Leafs - Road to the Winter Classic,” “Chain of Command,” “The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth”) and Executive Produced by Jake Rogal and Jason Hehir (“The Last Dance,” “Andre The Giant”), this film shares the story of Ultimate Warrior, a WWE Hall of Famer who inspired an entire generation of fans living by his mantra of “always believe.” With his colorful face paint and equally colorful interviews, Ultimate Warrior is perhaps best remembered for defeating Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VI to become both the WWE Champion and the Intercontinental Champion.

“Biography: Mick Foley” – Directed by Thomas Odelfelt (24/7 “Mayweather-Marquez,” 24/7 “Penguins-Capitals: Road To The NHL Winter Classic,” HBO “Courtside At The NBA Finals”) and Executive Produced by Jake Rogal and Jason Hehir (“The Last Dance,” “Andre The Giant”), this film follows the unique, multifaceted career of Mick Foley, a 2013 WWE Hall of Fame inductee better known as “Mankind.” A fan favorite during WWE’s “Attitude Era,” Foley shocked audiences in 1998 during a career defining match as he was thrown off the top of the Hell in a Cell by Undertaker.

“Biography: Bret “Hitman” Hart” – Directed by George Roy (“Booker T,” “The Curse of the Bambino,” “Mayweather,” HBO “Mantle”), this film tells the story of Bret Hart, one of the greatest technical athletes in WWE history, earning him nicknames “The Hit Man” and “The Excellence of Execution.” Throughout his storied career, the five-time WWE title holder famously defeated “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Ric Flair and Yokozuna, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006. The WWE “Biography” documentaries are produced by WWE Studios for A&E Network. Executive producers for WWE Studios are Kevin Dunn, Chris Kaiser, Susan Levison, and Richard Lowell. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.

“WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” on A&E

Premieres Sunday, April 18 at 10pm ET/PT

“WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” with WWE rookie A.J. Francis on A&E takes viewers on a journey to find some of WWE’s most iconic, lost memorabilia.

In each of the nine episodes, WWE’s Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque lead a team of collectors, WWE Superstars and legends as they investigate, negotiate, bid and travel across the country to hunt down and reclaim some of the most elusive WWE collectibles.

Throughout history, WWE’s action-packed storylines have spawned iconic, one-of-a-kind memorabilia, most of which have gone missing.

Francis, a WWE superstar in training, will embark on the road alongside some of the most famous WWE legends and superstars of all time including The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair, Mick Foley, Kane, Big Show, Mark Henry, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Sgt. Slaughter.

The series will unearth these rare items in the hopes of preserving and sharing the legacy behind the memorable moments in WWE history.

“WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” is produced by WWE Studios for A&E Network with Susan Levison, Ben Zierten, David Carr, Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque serving as executive producers. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Dolores Gavin and Jonathan Partridge serve as executive producers for A&E Network.

In my audio interview with WWE newcomer Francis, he discusses getting the gig as co-host of “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” on A&E, being a big-time / long-time WWE fan, attending WrestleManias, participating in one, Rob “Gronk” Gronkwoski, Mojo Rawley, high school basketball and football in Maryland, his dad and more.

A&E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures.”

About A.J. Francis via A&E, WWE & HE

Francis has enormous potential as a future WWE superstar, simply by looking at the places that his tremendous ambition, drive and talent have taken him up to this point.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Francis played six years in the NFL between 2013 and 2018, battling on the gridiron for the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Football Team and New York Giants.

In addition, he has proven himself as an outgoing performer in the world of hip-hop, releasing two albums featured in “XXL Magazine” and hitting the road for two national tours.

Also, he holds a master’s degree in International Security & Economic Policy from the University of Maryland, where he starred on the gridiron. He was teammates in college with WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley. Go Terrapins.

Francis is an alum of the Team 3D Academy (Kissimmee, Florida) and Sausage Castle Wrestling (Astatula, Florida).

After competing in his first wrestling match on the indies in Oct. 25, 2018 and later in South Florida (Coastal Championship Wrestling, Sweetwater Pro Wrestling), the multi-talented Francis began training at the WWE Performance Center in January 2020 in Orlando.

The sky is the limit on where he goes from there.

Since joining WWE, he’s already achieved a WrestleMania moment (WrestleMania 36 in 2020). The segment featured his former teammates, WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (University of Maryland) and former WWE 24-7 Champ Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski (New England Patriots).

Made my @wwe Debut at #WrestleMania & I still can’t believe it!



Got to do it with 2 of my former teammates @MojoRawleyWWE & @RobGronkowski! @WrestleMania was incredible this weekend and I’m so blessed that I got to be a part of it! #WWE #NXT pic.twitter.com/SqEgSz3xGM — FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) April 6, 2020

Outside the squared circle, Francis is a co-host of the new TV series “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” on A&E. In that show format, he is working with some of his all-time favorites.

Introduced to pro wrestling at a young age by his dad, Francis grew up a big fan of Hulk Hogan and The Rock.

Francis said: “Hulk Hogan is the reason I started watching wrestling, and The Rock is the reason I never stopped.”

About Booker T via A&E & WWE

Booker T is an 11-time WCW Tag Team Champion, a six-time World Champion, winner of the 2006 King of the Ring Tournament and the man responsible for popularizing the word, “Sucka!” in sports-entertainment.

He also bears the distinction of holding the WCW World Heavyweight Championship when the promotion folded in 2001.

From the moment he stepped into the WWE ring, Booker T found his way into Superstardom, tangling with a who’s who of squared circle greats, including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H, Randy Orton, Batista, Rey Mysterio, Ric Flair, Christian, Mark Henry and many others.In 2001, as a member of The Alliance, he cost “Stone Cold” the Undisputed WWE Championship.

In 2002, as a tag partner with Goldust, he launched one of the most outrageously funny tandems in WWE history. And in 2006 as King Booker, he delivered what’s widely considered the best faux British accent since Kevin Costner’s turn as the Prince of Thieves in “Robin Hood.”

Booker T left WWE in October 2007 but returned in 2011 as part of the biggest Royal Rumble in WWE history. Soon after, the veteran grappler joined the announce team on SmackDown as a color commentator and appeared as a trainer on USA’s hit reality series “WWE Tough Enough.”

In summer 2012, the six-time World Champion added yet another tremendous honor to his resume when he accepted the challenging role of SmackDown General Manager.

Booker’s legacy was forever cemented when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2013. He is now a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, joining his brother Stevie Ray when Harlem Heat was inducted in 2019. Today he continues to be a huge part of the sports-entertainment landscape and beyond.

Booker T continues to work for WWE as an analyst/commentator on WWE pre-show panels on special WWE broadcasts, i.e. WrestleMania 37 Tampa. He also co-hosts a successful podcast “The Hall of Fame” with Brad Gilmore. Furthermore, Booker T and his wife, WCW and WWE alum Queen Sharmell, run a pro wrestling school and pro wrestling shows under their Reality of Wrestling brand in Houston.

