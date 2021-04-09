Five Feet of Fury and The Monster Among Men will stand out at WWE WrestleMania 37

One thing we’ve learned in this bizarre angle/story line with Randy Orton and The Fiend Bray Wyatt is Alexa Bliss can act.

Bliss will join The Fiend Bray Wyatt as he faces Randy Orton during WWE WrestleMania 37 on April 11 live on Peacock (United States) and WWE Network (elsewhere) from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

This Ohio native and Orlando resident is not only Five Feet of Fury, but she is one twisted sister these days on WWE TV.

The best of the best

WWE women’s division is stacked with talent. When you think of the best of the best on the main roster, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Asuka come to mind, and rightfully so, but don’t count out Alexa Bliss.

No matter what creative gives her, she hits it out of the park. That speaks volumes to her ability as a performer. Not many can do that each and every time. The Miz is another. Most be something in the Ohio water.

Bliss is also a talented wrestler, something she needed to develop from the ground level as a rookie at the WWE Performance Center in 2013.

Her background: competitive cheerleading and fitness competitor.

The moves, the holds, running the ropes, ring psychology, all new to her in 2013, after signing with WWE. Quite different and tougher road from those who already established some training prior.

It’s fair to say that she is the most accomplished WWE women’s superstar these days, when you take into account where she began and everything she’s done to this point.

That includes her promos, hosting her own segment on WWE TV “A Moment of Bliss’ and her own podcast “Uncool with Alexa Bliss,” co-starring on “Total Divas” on E!, winning the UpUpDownDown title, appearing on the cover of “American Cheerleader,” appearing on the cover of “Muscle & Fitness,” competing in the Arnold Classic, appearing in the music video for a song by Bowling for Soup, appearing on Disney’s “Walk the Plank,” appearing in the TV series reboot “Punky Brewster,” which co-stars former WWE creative Freddy Prinze Jr.

As for her in-ring accolades, she is a three-time WWE Raw women’s championship, two-time WWE SmackDown women’s champion, two-time WWE Women’s tag team champion (with Nikki Cross), a Money in the Bank winner (2018) and second Women’s WWE triple crown champion.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked her No. 2 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2018. She was ranked No. 22 of the top 50 tag teams in the PWI Tag Team 50 in 2020 with Nikki Cross. Sports Illustrated ranked her No. 6 in the top 10 female singles wrestlers in 2018. She was the Miami Herald Sports Entertainer of the Year in 2017.

That makes her mom and dad and Larry Steve very proud.

The 5-foot-1, 102-pound Bliss is from Columbus, Ohio, where she starred in competitive cheerleading. She is a Hilliard Davidson High School and University of Akron alum, and her mom, Angela, is awesome.

In my audio interview with Bliss, she discusses her bizarre persona, WWE WrestleMania 37, Orton, Wyatt, Huskus, Larry Steve, “Punky Brewster,” Freddy Prinze Jr., her mom and more.

Bliss is a member of the WWE Raw brand on Monday nights on USA Network.

WrestleMania Tampa information

Website: https://www.wrestlemaniatampabay.com/

WrestleMania 37 Tampa

Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, slated to host WrestleMania 36 last year before Covid took control, gets a second chance to make a first impression.

They already delivered a successful dry-run

The city hosted the NFL’s Super Bowl LV in early February at Raymond James Stadium with a limited crowd of 25,000 (in the 65,000-seat venue).

Taking a page from the NFL playbook, WWE will follow the NFL, city and stadium’s lead, adhering to CDC guidelines to assure a safe and healthy setting for superstars, staff, fans, crew, everybody.

WWE also limit the audience to 25,000 fans each night.

When Covid struck, WWE opted to split WrestleMania 36 into two nights (a first) and move it to the WWE Performance Center (another first) in Orlando with no fans attending (more firsts).

The company made the best of a bad situation, and the two-night show was well received by fans. A couple of matches were even taped, cinematic style, creating another way to present the product.

Still, the superstars feed off the energy of the live crowd. Whether it’s The Monster Among Women Alexa Bliss or The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman or anyone else on the roster, they will be in their element at WrestleMania 37.

Speaking of Strowman, he battles the boss’s son Shane McMahon in a steel cage on April 10, the first night of WWE WrestleMania 37.

The 6-8, 380 pound Strowman is from Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, near Charlotte. He is a Bandys High School alum, who attended community college. He played semi-pro football and competed in professional strongman events. His father, Rick “Crusher” Scherr, is widely regarded as one of the greatest slow-pitch softball players of all time.

You wouldn’t think it, but Strowman has been bullied, not physically but mentally, and he’s been open about it. This story line with Shane McMahon brings that to light.

In my audio interview with Strowman, he discusses WWE WrestleMania 37, being bullied, helping others, battling in a steel cage, Shane McMahon, his former tag partner Bliss, fans attending WrestleMania 37 and more.

Strowman is also a member of the WWE Raw brand on Monday nights on USA Network.

WrestleMania is Back in Business

Presented by Snickers

APRIL 10

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champ Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair.

WWE Champ Bobby Lashley (with MVP) vs. Drew McIntyre.

Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison.

WWE Raw Tag Team Champs The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. AJ Styles and Omos.

Steel Cage: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon.

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins.

Tag Team Turmoil for Title Match on Sunday: Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. Lana and Naomi vs. Natalya and Tamina vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott).

And more.

APRIL 11

WWE Universal Champ Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan.

WWE Raw Women’s Champ Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley.

Randy Orton vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt (with Alexa Bliss).

Randy Orton vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss on April 11 during WWE WrestleMania 37 live on Peacock (United States) and WWE Network (elsewhere) from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

WWE Intercontinental Champ Big E vs. Apollo Crews.

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul).

WWE United States Champ Riddle vs. Sheamus.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champs Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Tag Team Turmoil winners.

And more.

WrestleMania 37 Tampa tickets

For the first time ever, for two epic nights, WrestleMania comes to Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

Witness history on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 and see your favorite WWE Superstars from Monday Night RAW (USA Network) and Friday Night SmackDown (FOX).

All ticket purchasers will have an opportunity to purchase a commemorative WrestleMania chair and a commemorative limited edition WrestleMania magnet during the ticket purchase process.

Limited combo and single day tickets are available.

Click: https://www.ticketmaster.com/promo/hjt8o2?camefrom=CFC_WWE_email_MISC_WMONSALE_3.19&utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=MISC_WMONSALE_3.19&utm_term=Misc%20-%20Occasional%20-%20Core%20-%20United%20States

Visit: https://www.ticketmaster.com/wwe-wrestlemania-tickets/artist/853853

This marks the fifth WrestleMania in Florida (three in Orlando, one in Miami Gardens, one in Tampa).

