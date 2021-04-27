‘Young Rock’ on NBC with plenty of Miami ties including The U and show executive producer

“Young Rock” is a new hit comedy series on NBC, chronicling the young life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Following his early days as a youth to high school and then college (University of Miami), the show is off to a very good start. Ratings are strong through the various 15-49 demographics (total TV viewership numbers average per show between 2.5-3-million viewers).

The 30-minute comedy is under the banner of Seven Bucks Productions, co-founded by Johnson and business partner (and ex-wife) Dany Garcia.

Seven Bucks Productions is a multiplatform production company pioneering original content for television, film, emerging technologies, and digital networks. The Seven Bucks team also features Johnson’s longtime collaborators Brian Gewirtz and Hiram Garcia, also a University of Miami alum.

The outstanding photos by Hiram Garcia are featured in his new book: “THE ROCK: Through the Lens: His Life, His Movies, His World” (St. Martin’s Press, Sept. 8, 2020, $35.00). Photo By Brian Bowman Smith Courtesy St. Martin's Press

Dany Garcia, another University of Miami alum, Gewirtz and Hiram Garcia are executive producers of “Young Rock.” Dany and Hiram are brother and sister who grew up in Belleville, New Jersey.

Hiram Garcia. 44, is the president of Production at Seven Bucks Productions.

Seven Bucks Proud.

Crossing all entertainment verticals, Seven Bucks Productions creates innovative content rooted in authenticity, strong storytelling and passion. “Young Rock” follows that mantra.

In an audio interview with Hiram Garcia, he discusses “Young Rock,” NBC, Dwayne “The Rock’ Johnson, the talent and diversity of the actors in the series, Ata Maivia Johnson, University of Miami football players, President Rock’s cabinet, Young Hiram, his outstanding photography and more.

Seven Bucks Productions has an ever-expanding slate including tent-pole movies such as Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” Universal’s “Hobbs & Shaw,” Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Jumanji: The Next Level,” Legendary’s “Skyscraper,” New Line’s “Rampage,” Universal’s Red Notice, Warner Brothers’ “The King” and Netflix’s “John Henry and The Statesmen.” The company also produces original TV programming including HBO’s “Ballers,” NBC’s “The Titan Games,” BET’s “Finding Justice,” Paramount Network’s “Rock the Troops” and HBO Documentary Films’ “Rock and a Hard Place.”

“Young Rock” not only features a young Dwayne Johnson but also his famous pro wrestling father “Soulman” Rocky Johnson, his grandma Lia Maivia and the real rock star of the family, his mom Ata Maivia Johnson.

The cast is outstanding, emphasizing talent and diversity.

Within that casting are plenty of excellent pro wrestling character portrayals, too.

You know you’ve made it when the sign welcoming people to a city reads “Home of” your name or an award is named after you or a street, a college facility or this.

During the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, an inflatable float featuring Dwayne Johnson in his 20s was unveiled in promotion of NBC’s “Young Rock.”

“Young Rock” is 8 p.m. Tuesdays on NBC. The show’s final episode in its inaugural season is May 4.

Hopefully, there will be a Season 2. Stay tuned.

Professional Photographer

Hiram Garcia is also an excellent photographer.

Many standout photos by Hiram Garcia (color and black-n-white) are featured in his book: “THE ROCK: Through the Lens: His Life, His Movies, His World” (St. Martin’s Press, $35.00).

“Young Rock” on NBC

