He was part of tag team Coast 2 Coast. Now this former baseball player LSG is OMG in ROH

Randy “Macho Man” Savage proved a baseball player can transition into pro wrestling.

There haven’t been many, but that hasn’t stopped LSG from living his dream.

LSG, formerly Leon St. Giovanni of the tag team Coast 2 Coast (with friend Shaheem Ali), is currently a singles wrestler in Ring of Honor. ROH is where professional wrestlers go to wrestle professionally.

In my video interview with LSG, he discusses ROH, Coast 2 Coast, Monster Factory, baseball, Edison High School, Rutgers, dad, art, brother, Madison Square Garden and more.

LSG, an Edison, New Jersey, original with the aerial skills, is “The Human Rocket,” “The Ace of Space.”

A longtime pro wrestling fan, his first show as a fan, Ring of Honor, and now he is one fans come to see, competing with a top notch roster of pro wrestlers.

The ambidextrous LSG actually grew up a baseball player. His father, who served in the U.S. Army, played some pro ball.

LSG pitched and was a middle infielder for Edison High School and his dad’s travel baseball team. Edison won the GMC Red Division Championship and the 2007 Baseball North II Group IV State Sectional Championship.

Speaking of Edison HS, LSG and his older brother, Matt, teamed for a brief time in the early days of LSG’s wrestling journey, and they wrestled an indie show at Edison HS. Matt went the acting route, while LSG hung up the spikes to attend Rutgers University, where he graduated with a degree in digital communications and media studies.

LSG with Colombian and Cuban roots is proud of his heritage and his Jersey upbringing. A New York Mets fan, he noted how the footwork he learned as a middle infielder (20 years experience) helped in his transition to pro wrestling.

The Monster Factory and a clinic conducted by the great Gerald Brisco, a stellar amateur wrestler, pro wrestler and behind the scenes associate, were instrumental in his start to become a pro wrestler.

The Monster Factory in Paulsboro, New Jersey, was founded in 1983 by Larry Sharpe and Buddy Rogers. Larry Sharpe then took full ownership in 1986. Training there were Bam Bam Bigelow, Raven, Tatanka, King Kong Bundy, The Godfather, Sheamus, the Big Show, Head Bangers, D Lo Brown, Danny Cage & more.

In 2010 Cage purchased the Monster Factory from Larry Sharpe and began The World Famous Monster Factory. In the short time since, Steve Cutler (WWE), Damian Priest (WWE), Matt Riddle (WWE), Nick Ogarelli/Comoroto (WWE/AEW), Shaheem Ali (ROH), Ian Riccaboni (ROH), QT Marshall (AEW), Preston Vance/Ten (AEW) and LSG (ROH) signed contracts with major companies.

LSG has already traveled the world, wrestling.

During his travels, he worked at Madison Square Garden, a place where he attended as a fan of pro wrestling and the NBA New York Knicks.

LSG competed in the 30-man Honor Rumble battle royal during the historic G1 Supercard, co-produced by ROH and New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2019. The G1 Supercard was the first professional wrestling event at Madison Square Garden by a promotion not owned by the McMahon family since November 14, 1960.

Also in 2019, LSG wrestled for ROH at the University of Miami in Coral Gables where his grandfather lived. Having his grandpa there for the show was an honor.

LSG would have loved to play baseball for the University of Miami but felt he was not good enough for that level of collegiate ball. That wrestling night included an 8-man tag with Coast 2 Coast (LSG & Shaheem Ali) and The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brawler Brian Milonas) vs. Lifeblood (Tracy Williams, Bandido, Mark Haskins & Juice Robinson).

Photo By Mike Adams Courtesy Ring of Honor

LSG vs. Brian Johnson vs. Eli Isom vs. Danhausen was part of Ring of Honor’s 19th anniversary show via Fite TV. Danhausen is evil in a nice way. No swearing.

LSG inherited his baseball passion and comic book collection from his father. He enjoys comic cons and is an artist.

LSG is gearing for an Alaskan pro wrestling tour.

LSG Bio & Social

LSG ROH Bio: https://www.rohwrestling.com/wrestlers/lsg

Twitter: https://twitter.com/leonstgiovanni

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leonstgiovanni/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEQO7CqVtFC6xe4EyPLTShw

https://linktr.ee/LeonSG

