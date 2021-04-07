Gable Steveson wants to be the Next Big Thing, and he already has Brock Lesnar qualities

He wants to be the next big thing, and he is on his way to being that.

He already has a cool name. Step aside Chad Gable.

And his accomplishments are stacking up.

Gable Steveson, a wrestler at the University of Minnesota, recently won the NCAA Division I championship in the heavyweight division.

The 275-pound junior celebrated by doing a back-flip on the mat and then later via Twitter he waived to WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon.

McMahon took notice and rightfully so. McMahon’s original next big thing, Brock Lesnar, also won an NCAA Division I championship in the heavyweight division for the University of Minnesota.

Steveson wanted to stand out even more; hence the back-flip.

Steveson Gable, celebration Photo By Brad Rempel Courtesy University of Minnesota

Steveson, a longtime WWE fan, is very much interested in becoming a WWE superstar. All the key players know — McMahon, John Laurinaitis, Canyon Ceman and Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Steveson’s older brother, Bobby, another top-notch amateur wrestler, recently worked out at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The Steveson brothers future WWE signees? The Steiner brothers did it.

Rick Steiner’s son, Bronson Rechsteiner, is already turning heads at the WWE PC.

First things first. After becoming the second Gopher to win the Dan Hodge Trophy, given to the nation’s top collegiate wrestler, Gable Steveson recently qualified for the U.S. Olympic wrestling team. As part of Team USA, he will compete in the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo with gold medal aspirations.

In my audio interview with NCAA Division I champion and Team USA member Gable Steveson (prior to the U.S. Olympic wrestling team trials), he talks WWE, Brock Lesnar, University of Minnesota, Vince McMahon, The Rock, older brother Bobby, WWE Performance Center, the Olympics and more.

Growing up in Apple Valley, Minnesota, Steveson watched WWE Monday Night Raw and SmackDown weekly. HIs favorites DX, The Undertaker, Kane, The Rock and of course Lesnar with Paul Heyman.

Steveson worked out with Lesnar in 2019 on the mat inside the University of Minnesota wrestling room. Lesnar congratulated him via social media on winning the NCAA title.

Steveson exhibits the athleticism of Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig, the agility of Bam Bam Bigelow and the pedigree of Lesnar.

Steveson is optimistic on joining WWE and possibly becoming a Paul Heyman guy, like Lesnar. UFC champ? That’s not out of the question either. Hollywood? Acting, like The Rock, that’s on his mind, too.

Steveson, the next big thing? Never say never, especially in WWE.

Steveson Gable Photo By Brad Rempel Courtesy University of Minnesota

Amateur to pro wrestling

WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin is another accomplished amateur wrestler. He was roommates with Lesnar at the University of Minnesota. Kurt Angle, Bob Backlund, Jack and Jerry Brisco, Chad Gable, Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, Jack Swagger, “Dr. Death” Steve Williams, and the Steiner brothers (Rick and Scott) also transitioned successfully from amateur wrestling to pro wrestling.

Gable Steveson history

He was a five-time state finalist and four-time state champion wrestler for Apple Valley High School in Apple Valley, Minnesota. He went 210-3 to help the Eagles win four state team titles. After losing in the state finals as an eighth grader, he did not lose another high school match the next four seasons (171 consecutive wins).

He is a two-time Cadet World Champion and Junior World Champion.

At the University of Minnesota, he is the sixth Golden Gopher heavyweight to win a national title and fourth since 2000. He defeated No.2 Mason Parris of the University of Michigan, 8-4, in the national finals.

2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships, Bryce Jordan Center Photo By Sam Janicki Photography Courtesy University of Minnesota

2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships, Bryce Jordan Center Photo By Sam Janicki Photography Courtesy University of Minnesota

He won the 2020-21 Hodge Trophy; 2020-21 Big Ten Champion; 2019-20-21 All-American; 2019 Big Ten Freshman of the Year; 67-2 career record; Highest-winning percentage in school history (.971); 38-0 all-time in dual meets and 25-0 in Big Ten duals; Has won 34 consecutive matches; last loss in 2019 NCAA Semifinals; Owns 10th and 14th longest win streaks in school history (34 & 30).

He is also an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Gable Steveson on social media

