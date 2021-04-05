ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong discusses ONE on TNT, which follows AEW in April

Chatri Sityodtong’s One Championship MMA is huge in the East, and now it’s expanding to the West. Cable TV channel TNT will showcase it each Wednesday in April, after AEW Dynamite.

Sityodtong is an entrepreneur and a martial artist original from Thailand. He is best known as the founder, chairman and CEO of ONE Championship.

According to Forbes, ONE Championship is Asia’s largest global sports media property. The company features all forms of combat sports/martial arts.

In my video interview with Chatri Sityodtong, he discusses ONE Championship, TNT, martial arts, AEW, pro wrestling, Champ Adriano Moraes, Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, ONE in the United States, South Florida MMA training, Asian people, unity, heroes, “The Apprentice” and more.

Sityodtong was named Asia’s second-most powerful person in Sports by FOX Sports. He stars on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, which featured candidates from around the world and broadcast globally to 154 countries.

He graduated with a B.A. in Economics from Tufts University and obtained an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1999.

His rags-to-riches life story has inspired millions around the world on BBC, CNN, Financial Times, Bloomberg, and other media. At his lowest point, Chatri survived on $4 a day in the United States. His only suitcase contained everything he owned, and he lived on one meal a day.

He didn’t grow up in poverty as a child in Thailand. In fact, Chatri grew up in a loving, well-to-do home. Life only changed when his parents lost everything in the Asian Financial Crisis. Poverty ripped his family apart. And his father abandoned the family, leaving Chatri to pick up the pieces as the oldest son.

It was not easy at all, but he did pick up those pieces and then some.

Chatri doesn’t believe that we were put on this Earth just to pay bills, buy a big home, and drive a nice car. He believes that we were put on this Earth to unleash our potential so that we may give back to the world more than we receive.

Martial arts has the incredible ability to change lives, to turn weakness into strength, to mold fear into courage, and to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. Chatri’s mission in life is to unleash greatness in the world through the power of martial arts. Through his companies and charity work, Chatri hopes to alleviate some of the injustices of poverty and inequality throughout the world.

In 2011, Chatri started ONE Championship to celebrate Asia’s greatest cultural treasure and its deep-rooted Asian values of integrity, humility, honor, respect, courage, discipline, and compassion. As a lifelong martial artist, Chatri has always wanted the world to experience authentic martial arts from its birthplace.

Today, ONE Championship is Asia’s largest global sports media property with a broadcast to 150+ countries around the world. It is also Asia’s top billion dollar global sports brand in history.

Since Day 1, ONE Championship’s sacred mission has been to unleash real-life superheroes who elevate the world to dream more, do more, and be more in life. Through the power of media and the magic of storytelling, ONE Championship unleashes role models, celebrates values, ignites dreams, inspires nations, and changes the world.

ONE ON TNT

ONE Championship (ONE), the largest global sports media property in Asian history, and Turner Sports announced four weeks of blockbuster martial arts events airing in U.S. prime time with “ONE on TNT.”

The “ONE on TNT” series will air every Wednesday from April 7 to April 28. The combat sports style show will follow All Elite Wrestling’s weekly “AEW Dynamite” broadcast (8-10 p.m. on TNT).

Each week of “ONE on TNT” will include a preliminary card digitally streamed exclusively on the Bleacher Report App and B/R Live from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, followed by three main card fights televised exclusively on TNT in the United States at 10 p.m. ET.

(Bleacher Report App and B/R Live will also carry the main card.)

“ONE on TNT I” kicks off the April series on Wednesday, April 7 with a main event World Title bout between reigning ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes of (South Florida) American Top Team versus ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

The stacked card will also feature unranked Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez against No.2-ranked lightweight contender Iuri Lapicus in the co-main event, plus reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon battling the UK’s Jacob Smith in a non-title bout.

“ONE on TNT II,” airing April 14, will feature the return of reigning ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian “The Warrior” Lee, as he defends his World Title against #3-ranked lightweight contender Timofey Nastyukhin.

“ONE on TNT III,” airing April 21, will see former ONE Middleweight World Champion and current ONE Light Heavyweight World Champion Aung La “The Burmese Python” N Sang of (South Florida) Sanford MMA face former ONE Middleweight World Champion Vitaly Bigdash in a trilogy bout to determine a No.1 contender in the middleweight division.

“ONE on TNT IV,” airing April 28, will cap off the series with more high-stakes bouts to be announced at a later date.

