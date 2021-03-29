Deja Drew: McIntyre gets title shot again at WWE WrestleMania, but this time fans will be there

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre challenges WWE champion “The Almighty” Bobby Lashley (with Miami’s own MVP) of the Hurt Business for the title at WrestleMania 37 on April 10 and 11 live on Peacock (United States) and WWE Network (elsewhere).

Tickets are now on sale.

Lashley vs. McIntyre is April 10.

WrestleMania will emanate for the first time from Raymond James Stadium, home of the 2021 NFL Super Bowl and Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa. This marks the fifth WrestleMania in Florida (three in Orlando, one in Miami Gardens, one in Tampa).

McIntyre, a two-time WWE champion, won the title at last year’s WrestleMania, beating Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) in the main event. The match conducted inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with no fans.

WrestleMania 37 is the first WWE event, since the pandemic, where a multitude of fans will be in attendance. WWE superstar, brand ambassador and community leader Titus O’Neil and the legendary Hulk Hogan will co-host the extravaganza, the Super Bowl of pro wrestling/sports entertainment.

WrestleMania 37 Tampa

Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, slated to host WrestleMania 36 last year before COVID took control, gets a second chance to make a first impression.

They already delivered a successful dry-run

The city hosted the NFL’s Super Bowl LV in early February at Raymond James Stadium with a limited crowd of 25,000 (in the 65,000-seat venue).

Taking a page from the NFL playbook, WWE will follow the NFL, city and stadium’s lead, adhering to CDC guidelines to assure a safe and healthy setting for superstars, staff, fans, crew, everybody.

WWE also limit the audience to 25,000 fans each night.

When Covid struck, WWE opted to split WrestleMania 36 into two nights (a first) and move it to the WWE Performance Center (another first) in Orlando with no fans attending (more firsts).

The company made the best of a bad situation, and the two-night show was well received by fans. A couple of matches were even taped, cinematic style, creating another way to present the product.

Still, the superstars feed off the energy of the live crowd; so they will be in their element at WrestleMania 37.

In my audio interview with WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre, he discusses WWE WrestleMania 37; facing “The Almighty” Bobby Lashley for the title; his second hometown Tampa getting a second chance to host a WrestleMania; having fans at the show healthy and safely; following CDC guidelines; his PSA on getting the Covid vaccine; attracting fans with warriors like he, Sheamus and Lashley delivering an aggressive, physical style; the announcement of Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil as hosts for WrestleMania 37; competing in Shaq Bowl during the recent NFL SuperBowl weekend in Tampa; his hometown Ayr, Scotland; a Noam Dar story; and more.

WrestleMania is Back in Business

Presented by Snickers

April 10

WWE SmackDown women’s champ Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair.

WWE Champ Bobby Lashley (with MVP) vs. Drew McIntyre.

Bad Bunny (with Damian Priest) vs. The Miz (with John Morrison).

WWE Raw tag team champs The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. AJ Styles and Omos.

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon.

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins.

And more.

April 11

WWE Universal champ Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan.

WWE Raw women’s champ Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley.

The Fiend (with Alexa Bliss) vs. Randy Orton.

WWE Intercontinental champ Big E vs. Apollo Crews.

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.

And more.

WrestleMania 37 Tampa tickets

For the first time ever, for two epic nights, WrestleMania comes to Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

Witness history on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 and see your favorite WWE Superstars from Monday Night RAW (USA Network) and Friday Night SmackDown (FOX).

All ticket purchasers will have an opportunity to purchase a commemorative WrestleMania chair and a commemorative limited edition WrestleMania magnet during the ticket purchase process.

Limited combo and single day tickets are available.

