WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa will have fans cheering the EST of WWE

Friday was a big day for pro wrestling — sports entertainment style.

WWE’s WrestleMania 37 tickets went on sale, making it the first WWE show where fans can purchase tickets to attend, since the pandemic.

WWE Superstar “The EST of WWE” Bianca Belair was a big part of the ticket on-sale celebration Friday, posting on social media and participating in media Q&As.

WrestleMania (with Belair on the card) will emanate for the first time from Raymond James Stadium, home of the 2021 NFL Super Bowl and Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa. This marks the fifth WrestleMania in Florida.

Belair, winner of the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble, will challenge WWE SmackDown champ “The Boss” Sasha Banks for the title at WrestleMania 37 on April 10 and 11 live on Peacock (United States) and WWE Network (international).

This is the first WWE event, since the pandemic, where a multitude of fans will be in attendance. WWE superstar, brand ambassador and community leader Titus O’Neil and the legendary Hulk Hogan will co-host the extravaganza, the Super Bowl of pro wrestling/sports entertainment.

WrestleMania 37 Tampa

Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, slated to host WrestleMania 36 last year before Covid took control, gets a second chance to make a first impression.

They already delivered a successful dry run

The city hosted the NFL’s Super Bowl 55 in early February at Raymond James Stadium with a limited crowd of 25,000 (in the 65,000-seat venue).

Taking a page from the NFL playbook, WWE will follow the NFL, city and stadium’s lead, adhering to CDC guidelines to assure a safe and healthy setting for superstars, staff, fans, crew, everybody.

WWE also limits the audience to 25,000 fans each night.

When Covid struck, WWE opted to split WrestleMania 36 into two nights (a first) and move it to the WWE Performance Center (another first) in Orlando with no fans attending (more firsts).

The company made the best of a bad situation, and the two-night show was well received by fans. A couple of matches were even taped, cinematic style, creating another way to present the product.

Still, the superstars feed off the energy of the live crowd; so they will be in their element at WrestleMania 37.

Photo Courtesy WWE

In the first part of my audio interview with Belair, she discusses WrestleMania 37; fans and family at WrestleMania 37; making ring gear for herself and the Street Profits; if she inherited her hurdling skills from her dad; having fans at the show healthy and safely; following CDC guidelines; her PSA on getting the Covid vaccine; skipping a long way to the ring at WrestleMania 37 and more.

In the second part of my audio interview with Belair, she talks last year’s WrestleMania with the Street Profits and husband Montez Ford; WWE WrestleMania 37; facing “The Boss” Sasha Banks for the title; having Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil hosting WrestleMania 37; family in Knox County; knowing the Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, aka WWE legend Kane.

WrestleMania 37 Tampa tickets

For the first time ever, for two epic nights, WrestleMania comes to Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

Witness history on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 and see your favorite WWE Superstars from Monday Night RAW (USA Network) and Friday Night SmackDown (FOX).

All ticket purchasers will have an opportunity to purchase a commemorative WrestleMania chair and a commemorative limited edition WrestleMania magnet during the ticket purchase process.

Limited combo and single day tickets are available.

Click: https://www.ticketmaster.com/promo/hjt8o2?camefrom=CFC_WWE_email_MISC_WMONSALE_3.19&utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=MISC_WMONSALE_3.19&utm_term=Misc%20-%20Occasional%20-%20Core%20-%20United%20States

