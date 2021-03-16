This pro wrestling dentist is making history in AEW and seeing history in Punxsutawney

Britt Baker (with Rebel/Reba) and Thunder Rosa will make history on Wednesday during AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Baker and Rosa will battle in the main event, an AEW Dynamite first for women’s wrestlers. The clash between these rivals will be contested in a Tony Khan unsanctioned, lights out, anything goes matchup, another first.

It’s a big part of a super show on TNT, dubbed AEW Dynamite St Patrick’s Day Slam.

Photo Courtesy AEW

Baker is accustomed to setting the standard in AEW. She was the first women’s wrestler signed to the roster. She is the first wrestler to host her own AEW talk show “The Waiting Room” (with Rebel/Reba ) on AEW Dark.

Photo Courtesy AEW

She is skilled on mic, in the ring and away from it, too.

Baker is not only a talented professional wrestler (ranked No. 22 of the top 100 female wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 100 in 2020), but she is also a professional dentist, another first.

Baker studied behavioral medicine with a minor in human development and family studies at Penn State. She later enrolled in the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine, graduating in May 2018. A member of the American Dental Association, she is employed at a private practice in Orlando.

In my audio interview above with Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., she discusses the historic match, her rival Thunder Rosa, AEW, its women’s division, achieving many firsts, being from Punxsutawney in Pennsylvania, her city’s famous Groundhog Day celebration, Punxsutawney Phil, the movie starring Bill Murray, working for Tony Khan, “The Waiting Room,” Cody Rhodes, Penn State, video games, if anyone backstage (Taz) tries to get free dental advice and more.

Baker and Groundhog Day Connection

Baker is a Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania original. First pro wrestler from Punxsutawney. She must be on the Mount Rushmore of most famous from Punxsutawney. She joins Punxsutawney Phil, the popular real life groundhog, who predicts the weather.

Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney is home to the famous groundhog. That park hosts many visitors especially in February for Groundhog Day. The Groundhog Day celebration at Gobbler’s Knob is huge with its main event watching if Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow (predicting an early Spring or six more weeks of Winter).

The movie, “Groundhog Day,” starring Bill Murray, is set at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney with Punxsutawney Phil, but it was not shot there.

If you are from Punxsutawney, “Groundhog Day” must be on your list of all-time favorite movies. Well, Baker likes Punxsutawney Phil but would rather see the flick “Pirates of the Caribbean.” The dashing Johnny Depp over the likable Murray and lovable groundhog.

AEW ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Web: https://www.allelitewrestling.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/aew

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allelitewrestling/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/AEW

Dr. Britt Baker socially acceptable

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealBrittBaker

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realbrittbaker/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realbrittbaker

https://www.tvinsider.com/802515/britt-baker-all-elite-wrestling-aew/

https://www.cbr.com/aew-britt-bakers-injury-fox-mulder/

My Pro Wrestling and MMA Talk on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/