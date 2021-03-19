Wrestling & MMA

WWE and XFL alum Craig DeGeorge Minervini talks virtual signing, UWF, Marlins, Panthers

WWE alum Craig DeGeorge (Minervini), a WWF interviewer who also was a broadcaster for the original XFL, prepares for his first virtual signing.

A sports broadcasting graduate of Syracuse University, DeGeorge at age 23 worked for WWF from 1987 to 1988, interviewing all the pro wrestlers (a Who’s Who list). He learned from the late, great Mean Gene Okerlund.

sseries87.png

DeGeorge later worked for (Herb Abrams) UWF where he did commentary with legends Captain Lou Albano and Bruno Sammartino. He was also a commentator for Notre Dame football on NBC, College World Series on ESPN, MLS and yes the inaugural XFL.

Here is my video interview with Craig DeGeorge Minervini as we cover a lot of ground in the WWF and pro sports world from Vince McMahon and Andre the Giant to the XFL and the Miami Marlins and Florida Panthers.

Here is just the audio of the same conversation.

Living in South Florida for many years now, DeGeorge as Craig Minervini is the pregame and postgame show host during MLB Miami Marlins and NHL Florida Panthers broadcasts.

DeGeorge Minervini participated in a few pro wrestling nights in South Florida with the legends, hosted at games by the Marlins and the Panthers.

IMG_8581.jpeg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

IMG_8587.jpeg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

maxresdefault (11).jpg
Photo By Jim Varsallone

WWF broadcaster Craig DeGeorge (with the classic WWF broadcasting jackets: a Mean Gene Okerlund traditional dark coat and a powder blue Lord Alfred Hayes original) will join Ace Cowboy Bob Orton Jr. from 7-10 p.m. EST on Monday, March 22 on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/80sWrestlingPics via https://80swrestlingcon.com/.

WWF-PTW-157-p12-e1583129413721.jpg

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CraigMinervini

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/craig_minervini/?hl=en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/craig.minervini/

https://www.foxsports.com/florida/story/fox-sports-florida-miami-marlins-2020-broadcast-schedule-071720

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1767333/

My Pro Wrestling and MMA Talk on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/

Profile Image of Jim Varsallone
Jim Varsallone
Jim Varsallone covers pro wrestling, something he’s done since his college days in the late 1980s. Now in his fifth decade of coverage, he currently follows WWE (Raw, SmackDown and NXT), AEW, Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, MLW, WOW, FSCW, and the South Florida indies. He also writes MMA -- mostly profile stories and video interviews with American Top Team and Sanford MMA fighters in South Florida. As for pro wrestling, he writes feature stories and profile pieces, updates upcoming show schedules in South Florida, photographs the action and interviews talent (audio and video) -- sharing the content here and via social media on his Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel). Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

Sports

Joshua and Fury sign for 2 fights to unify heavyweight belts

March 15, 2021 3:23 PM

Sports

Estrada edges Chocolatito by split decision for unification

March 14, 2021 1:03 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service