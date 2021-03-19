WWE and XFL alum Craig DeGeorge Minervini talks virtual signing, UWF, Marlins, Panthers

WWE alum Craig DeGeorge (Minervini), a WWF interviewer who also was a broadcaster for the original XFL, prepares for his first virtual signing.

A sports broadcasting graduate of Syracuse University, DeGeorge at age 23 worked for WWF from 1987 to 1988, interviewing all the pro wrestlers (a Who’s Who list). He learned from the late, great Mean Gene Okerlund.

DeGeorge later worked for (Herb Abrams) UWF where he did commentary with legends Captain Lou Albano and Bruno Sammartino. He was also a commentator for Notre Dame football on NBC, College World Series on ESPN, MLS and yes the inaugural XFL.

Here is my video interview with Craig DeGeorge Minervini as we cover a lot of ground in the WWF and pro sports world from Vince McMahon and Andre the Giant to the XFL and the Miami Marlins and Florida Panthers.

Here is just the audio of the same conversation.

Living in South Florida for many years now, DeGeorge as Craig Minervini is the pregame and postgame show host during MLB Miami Marlins and NHL Florida Panthers broadcasts.

DeGeorge Minervini participated in a few pro wrestling nights in South Florida with the legends, hosted at games by the Marlins and the Panthers.

WWF broadcaster Craig DeGeorge (with the classic WWF broadcasting jackets: a Mean Gene Okerlund traditional dark coat and a powder blue Lord Alfred Hayes original) will join Ace Cowboy Bob Orton Jr. from 7-10 p.m. EST on Monday, March 22 on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/80sWrestlingPics via https://80swrestlingcon.com/.

