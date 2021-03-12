Sacrifices by this Impact Wrestling talent with a theatrical background are paying off

If the 5-8, 190-pound Ace Austin can play Big Jule in the play “Guys & Dolls,” he can do anything.

Well, he did.

And now he is doing anything and everything in the athletic and theatrical world of professional wrestling.

Another title opportunity for this young talent is a day away.

TJP defends the X-Division title against former champ Ace Austin with Madman Fulton during Impact Wrestling’s Sacrifice on Saturday on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

This is Austin’s chance to regain the title.

In my video interview with Ace Austin, he discusses Impact Wrestling, the Sacrifice special, his X-Division title match with Champ TJP, getting his pro wrestling start via Samu of the famous Anoa’i family with WXW in Allentown, Pennsylvania, competing for CZW in Philadelphia, his love for skateboarding, growing up in Robesonia, starring in plays for the drama club at Conrad Weiser High School and more.

Austin’s pro wrestling journey began at age 17 in 2015.

By 2019, he found himself signing with Impact Wrestling.

Born in Atlantic City, Austin grew up an avid skateboarder in Robesonia, Pennsylvania, outside of Lebanon and Reading. Sports, not his game, he enjoyed acting and pro wrestling.

A lead actor in his high school’s drama club, he graduated in 2015 from Conrad Weiser High School in Robesonia. He starred in 12 of the school’s 14 plays. His passion pro wrestling first with theater a close second.

His guidance counselor supported his pro wrestling dream and even awarded him for his determination and efforts at the school’s senior awards night. Go Scouts.

He is also a graduate of WXW via Samu of the famous Anoa’i family in Allentown, Pennsylvania. That grouping includes WXW founder and WWE Hall of Famer Afa the Wild Samoan.

He started training in pro wrestling as a teenager while in high school.

Austin debuted for WXW in 2015, and then he began competing for Combat Zone Wrestling in neighboring Philadelphia. He excelled in both places, quickly making a name for himself.

Austin has already built quite the resume in pro wrestling, and he’s just 24.

He was ranked No. 94 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2020.

He is a former Impact Wrestling X-Division champion, CZW wired champion and WXW ultimate hybrid champion.

He won the 2021 Impact Wrestling Super X cup tournament, beating Suicide, Cousin Jake and Blake Christian.

He won the Impact world championship No. 1 contender’s tournament.

He trains in parkour.

Impact Wrestling Sacrifice

Impact Wrestling presents Sacrifice on Saturday on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

Impact world championship: Rich Swann (Impact champ) vs. Moose (TNA champ).

The winner faces AEW champ Kenny Omega (with Don Callis) title vs. title in April at Rebellion.

Impact world tag team championships: The Good Brothers (champs) vs. FinJuice.

Impact X Division championship: TJP (champ) vs. Ace Austin.

Austin bested Chris Bey and Black Taurus to earn the X-Division title opportunity.

Impact Knockouts championship: Deonna Purrazzo (champ) vs. ODB.

Impact Knockouts tag team championships: Fire N Flava (champs Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) vs. Jordynne Grace and Jazz.

No DQ Match: Brian Myers vs. Eddie Edwards.

Tag team match: Violent By Design (Deaner and Doering) vs. James Storm and Chris Sabin.

Impact Wrestling is 8 p.m. Tuesdays on AXS TV.

