He is leading the growth of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and Shaq is interested

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has not only survived but thrived during the pandemic.

Credit to founder and president David Feldman and his staff for its exponential growth.

Feldman is hands-on, wearing several hats in this fast rising company, which executes exciting, action-packed bouts that also move at a rapid pace.

Because of its appeal and success, more eyes and interest are on the product.

At BKFC KnuckleMania during NFL Super Bowl Weekend in Tampa, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal attended the card, and he expressed legit interest in BKFC. Shaq also wears many hats, one as a smart businessman, and he sees the potential of BKFC.

Feldman is in demand. He recently visited South Florida for several business meetings, including talks with combat sports legends, staff of Hard Rock Stadium and Anthony Salcedo of Athlon Rub.

Feldman, whose father trained several world champion boxers, helped bring the recent Canelo Alvarez fight card to Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL Miami Dolphins. The show’s success opened the door for BFKC to conduct a future event there.

Photo By Jim Varsallone

Feldman then drive north to Boca Raton for a meeting with Salcedo at Cosmetic Solutions LLC. With sales account manager Jared Cohen and director of marketing Courtney Regan in the room representing this manufacturing facility, Miami’s Salcedo pitched his product Athlon Rub to Feldman.

Here is an exclusive behind the scenes, a portion of that meeting via my video. It gives an inside look at Feldman at work, handling one of several facets associated with BKFC’s business model.

Feldman followed with a meeting with fighting legends in the area. South Florida is a hotbed for boxing and MMA training centers.

In my video interview with him, he discusses BKFC and its growth during the pandemic, his father who trained several world champion boxers, the famous 5th Street Gym in Miami, fighters in South Florida, Shaq’s interest in BKFC, Miami’s Uly “Monster” Diaz’s record setting BKFC knockout that went viral and mainstream sports media, the debut of Paige VanZant at KnuckleMania, Mystic Zach, the prospects of Athlon Rub in BKFC and more.

BKFC, headquartered in Philadelphia, debuted in 2018.

About David Feldman

BKFC Founder and president.

Successfully promoted more than 300 combat sporting events in more 20 states.

Named Promoter of the Year by the World Boxing Foundation in 2015 and 2016.

Named Promoter of the Year by the Bare-Knuckle Boxing Hall of fame in 2018.

Promoted fighting events on Comcast SportsNet, NBC, Fox Sports, Showtime, Spike TV, Pay Per View, and ESPN.

In 2018, became the first legally sanctioned and regulated Bare Knuckle Fighting promoter in world history.

Temple University graduate.

In 2014 and 2015, the second-most prolific fight promoter in America.

Worked with Hall of Fame promoters Don King, Bob Arum, Russell Peltz, Don Elbaum, and Al Haymon.

Integral to introducing combat sports to Pennsylvania casinos.

Featured in Men’s Journal, Rolling Stone Magazine, Forbes, Ring Magazine, USA Today, ESPN “Outside the Lines”, and Showtime “60 Minutes Sports.”

SOCIAL MEDIA

BARE KNUCKLE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP

Web: www.BareKnuckle.tv

Instagram: @BareKnuckleFC

Twitter: @BareKnuckleFC

Facebook: @BareKnuckleFC

YouTube: @BareKnuckleFightingChampionship

TikTok: @BareKnuckleFC

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2020/11/bkfc-14-three-second-knockout-video-ulysses-diaz

https://www.sportskeeda.com/mma/news-paige-vanzant-shares-post-fight-damage-picture-losing-bkfc-debut

Athlon Rub

Athlon Rub is the next generation in performance & recovery for all sports at all levels. It is a new approach on the traditional Thai Oil formula.

Althon Rub’s roots are from the renown Thai Oil which has been used for generations in the effective martial art of Muay Thai, aka Thai Boxing.

Web: https://athlonrub.com/

My MMA and Pro Wrestling Talk on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/