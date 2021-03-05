This American Top Team founder and big-time pro wrestling fan is now also part of MLW

American Top Team founder Dan Lambert is working as talent with Major League Wrestling, a pro wrestling company broadcasting “MLW Fusion” weekly on DAZN, beIN SPORTS and MLW YouTube.

MLW is not his first rodeo, pro wrestling gig. More on that later.

Lambert is a big-time, longtime pro wrestling fan.

In my video interview with Dan Lambert at American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek, he discusses ATT, the fighters, the trainers, top notch. He also talks pro wrestling, working with MLW, the talent there (such as the Von Erichs, who are MMA fans).

In MLW, Lambert is a manager type, causing distractions and cutting promos. He can even do commentary. Click the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QFSYgpWe4k8

In MLW, Lambert is joined by MMA fighter, MMA trainer and pro wrestler King Mo, also of American Top Team.

King Mo has displayed what it takes to transition into pro wrestling. Others in MMA have, too.

Lambert is encouraging Professional Fighters League Champ and ATT fighter Kayla Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Team USA in judo, to test the pro wrestling waters. Currently she is preparing for the 2021 PFL season which begins in April.

In the past, Lambert worked for Impact Wrestling with Bobby Lashley, Colby Covington, John Hartnett, Stephan Bonnar, Moose, Cowboy James Storm, Jeff Jarrett and King Mo.

Lambert grew up in South Florida. He became a pro wrestling fan as a kid watching Championship Wrestling from Florida every Saturday morning and later helped set up the ring at CWF shows in Fort Lauderdale, Miami and West Palm Beach.

He has an extensive pro wrestling memorabilia collection. He is living the dream.

MLW programming streams on DAZN.

You can also watch MLW Fusion at midnight on Mondays on beIN SPORTS; at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on MLW YouTube; at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesdays on Fubo Sports Network; and at 10 p.m. Saturdays on beIN SPORTS

