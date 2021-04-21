Henri Hooft and Greg Jones took it one step at a time to reach Sanford MMA, a game changer

Henri Hooft and Greg Jones make a very formidable 1-2 punch, kick and takedown in the MMA, kickboxing and wrestling world. Well respected by their peers and the industry, they currently run Sanford MMA in (South Florida) Deerfield Beach.

Video interview with Sanford MMA founders, coaches, leaders Henri Hooft and Greg Jones at this one-stop-shop facility, sponsored by Sanford Health.

Sanford MMA is a major part of this all-purpose complex, a game-changer, which also features a supporting clinic [BARWIS] adjacent to the team training site.

The spacious complex houses a large MMA training center, clinic and rehab rooms, strength & conditioning area, offices, food and beverage lounge with pool table, ping pong, merch and picnic bench and stool style seating.

Hooft, 51, originally from The Hague, Netherlands, is a former kickboxer. Along his journey, he worked with the Blackzilians, and he is now the head trainer/co-founder of Sanford MMA.

Jones, 38, is one of the most successful American collegiate wrestlers of all-time. At West Virginia University, Jones won three NCAA Division 1 wrestling titles - one of only 39 wrestlers to accomplish that feat in the tournament’s 75-year history.

Originally from Greensburg, Pennsylvania, the legendary Jones is the head wrestling coach/co-founder of Sanford MMA.

What started as Combat Club in a small unit in a strip plaza in Boynton Beach became Hard Knocks 365 in a larger space near an amusement game center in Fort Lauderdale.

In 2019, the much-larger Sanford MMA facility opened off Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach.

BARWIS is part of it, offering advanced, scientifically based, holistic, and cutting-edge athletic training.

Sanford MMA’s roster includes top fighters from around the world, who compete for UFC, Bellator, ONE Championship, PFL and more.

Andre Fialho and Rory MacDonald are training at Samford MMA, and both compete for PFL, which starts its 2021 season on April 23 on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in prime-time.

The PFL season continues on April 29, May 6, June 10, June 17, and June 25. More dates TBA.

PFL is unique with a regular season and playoffs, culminating with the finals on New Year’s Eve at Madison Square Garden. Each winner that night earns a championship belt and $1-million.

PFL socially acceptable

PFL events are broadcast live in prime-time on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in the United States and distributed to 160 additional countries around the world on premium sports networks.

For more info visit www.PFLmma.com and follow PFL on Instagram (@PFLmma), Twitter (@ProFightLeague), and Facebook (/PFLmma).

