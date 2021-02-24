From football to pro wrestling, agile big man Lance Archer is a fixture on ‘AEW Dynamite’

A important match for sure as “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer faces Rey Fenix during “AEW Dynamite” on Wednesday on TNT.

The winner of that competition qualifies for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match featured at the “AEW Revolution” pay-per-view on Sunday, March 7.

Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky and Penta El Zero M are already part of the six-person Face The Revolution Ladder Match. Archer or Fenix will be next to enter the fracas.

With great demand for those three remaining spots, AEW conducts qualifying matches on “AEW Dynamite” on TNT. That starts Wednesday with the high-flying, tough Fenix vs. the agile, 6-8, 275-pound Archer, accompanied by the legendary Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

The winner of the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at “AEW Revolution” earns an AEW TNT Championship title shot.

In my audio interview with Archer, he discusses his upcoming battle against Fenix (his recent tag team partner) on “AEW Dynamite,” the ladder match at “AEW Revolution,” the entrants, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Texas Football, Hearne High School Eagles, his “Muderhawk Monster” moniker, his dog, Shaq and more.

Archer, 43, grew up in a small town in Texas, near College Station, home to Texas A&M University. He attended Hearne High School, playing baseball, basketball and of course football. High school football in Texas is king.

Archer pursued his football dreams in college, competing as a quarterback for Howard Payne University and Southwest Texas State University, where he earned a degree in English. His football career ended in college, and then his pro wrestling career via Solo Fiatala began in Texas in 2000.

“AEW Dynamite” is 8 p.m. Wednesdays on TNT from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

“AEW Revolution” is 8 p.m. Sunday, March 7 on pay-per-view from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

Lance Archer social media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LanceHoyt

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lance_hoyt/

AEW socially acceptable

Web: https://www.allelitewrestling.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/aew

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allelitewrestling/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/AEW

https://nypost.com/2021/02/03/shaq-will-wrestle-in-mixed-tag-match-on-aew-dynamite/

https://www.espn.com/wwe/story/_/id/29214845/aew-no-fans-ppv-features-mike-tyson-jags-stadium-brawl

My Pro Wrestling Talk on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/