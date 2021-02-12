Ember Moon with her howling tag partner in honor of Dusty at WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

The finals of the inaugural NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is a big part of a big card at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day on Sunday on WWE Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

It’s also Valentine’s Day, and there’s much love for Dusty, in his honor, but that’s where the love ends in this highly anticipated tag team encounter.

Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart battle Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai in a historic finals match of the inaugural NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament during NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day on Sunday on WWE Network.

In the historic tag battle, one side of the ring stands Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, and on the opposite side is Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai.

Moon and Blackheart say, “Welcome to the Fire Pit.”

The winning tandem of that epic match becomes the first NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament champions and earns a WWE women’s tag team title shot.

In my audio interview with Ember Moon, she discusses the inaugural NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Dusty Rhodes, Shotzi Blackheart, NXT TakeOver: Vegeance Day, Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai, Valentine’s Day, candy, howling and more.

The event features a stellar card with five exciting, action-packed, interesting match-ups.

A hard working, creative and talented NXT team is under the direction of Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the executive vice president of Global Talent Strategy & Development for WWE.

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

https://www.foxsports.com/articles/wwe/nxt-takeover-vengeance-day

https://www.wwe.com/shows/nxttakeover/vengeance-day

