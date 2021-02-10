Wrestling & MMA

In a UFC main event of South Florida fighters, Gilbert Burns talks Kamran Usman and more

Photo Courtesy UFC

In a battle of South Floridians, Gilbert “Durinho” Burns faces UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru “Nigerian Nightmare” Usman for the title in the main event of UFC 258 on Saturday via ESPN+ PPV.

What a matchup and back story.

Burns (19-3) lives in South Florida and trains at Sanford MMA in Deerfield Beach. Usman (17-1) lives in South Florida, too, and trained at Sanford MMA but has decided to train elsewhere.

Here is my audio interview with Gilbert Burns as he readies for the biggest fight of his career.

So Burns and Usman know each other very well, training together at Sanford MMA, and prior at Blackzilians in Boca Raton and Hard Knocks 365 in Fort Lauderdale. That spans about nine years.

Burns is on a six-bout win streak, and Usman has won 16 consecutive fights.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GilbertDurinho

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gilbert_burns/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilbertDurinhoBurns/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/GilbertBurnsMMA

1188.jpg
Photo Courtesy UFC

UFC 258

UFC 258: USMAN vs. BURNS is Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+ in the United States at 10 p.m. in English and Spanish.

Flyweight Gillian Robertson (9-5) of South Florida is also on the card.

Main card on ESPN+ PPV.

WelterweightKamaru Usman (c)vs.Gilbert Burns
Women’s FlyweightMaycee Barbervs.Alexa Grasso
MiddleweightKelvin Gastelumvs.Ian Heinisch
Catchweight (140 lb)Andre Ewellvs.Chris Gutiérrez
MiddleweightMaki Pitolovs.Julian Marquez

Prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

LightweightBobby Greenvs.Jim Miller
MiddleweightRodolfo Vieravs.Anthony Hernandez
WelterweightBelal Muhammadvs.Dhiego Lima
Women’s StrawweightPolyana Vianavs.Mallory Martin

Early prelims on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+.

FeatherweightRicky Simonvs.Brian Kelleher
WelterweightGabriel Greenvs.Philip Rowe
Women’s FlyweightGillian Robertsonvs.Miranda Maverick

Bantamweight Pedro Munhoz (18-5) of American Top Team vs. Jimmie Rivera (23-4) was postponed because of Covid.

https://www.cbssports.com/mma/news/ufc-258-usman-vs-burns-odds-predictions-mma-insider-makes-surprising-fight-card-picks/Visit https://www.ufc.com/event/ufc-258

https://www.mmafighting.com/2021/2/9/22274782/pedro-munhoz-jimmie-rivera-off-ufc-258-rebooked-ufc-later-date

UFC SOCIALLY ACCEPTABLE

UFC Website: https://www.ufc.com/

UFC Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UFC/

UFC Twitter: https://twitter.com/ufc

UFC YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/UFC

My MMA & Pro Wrestling Talk on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/

Profile Image of Jim Varsallone
Jim Varsallone
Jim Varsallone covers pro wrestling, something he’s done since his college days in the late 1980s. Now in his fifth decade of coverage, he currently follows WWE (Raw, SmackDown and NXT), AEW, Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, MLW, WOW, FSCW, and the South Florida indies. He also writes MMA -- mostly profile stories and video interviews with American Top Team and Sanford MMA fighters in South Florida. As for pro wrestling, he writes feature stories and profile pieces, updates upcoming show schedules in South Florida, photographs the action and interviews talent (audio and video) -- sharing the content here and via social media on his Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel). Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

News

Keyshawn Davis skips Olympics, sets pro boxing debut Feb. 27

February 02, 2021 7:55 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service