In a UFC main event of South Florida fighters, Gilbert Burns talks Kamran Usman and more

In a battle of South Floridians, Gilbert “Durinho” Burns faces UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru “Nigerian Nightmare” Usman for the title in the main event of UFC 258 on Saturday via ESPN+ PPV.

What a matchup and back story.

Burns (19-3) lives in South Florida and trains at Sanford MMA in Deerfield Beach. Usman (17-1) lives in South Florida, too, and trained at Sanford MMA but has decided to train elsewhere.

Here is my audio interview with Gilbert Burns as he readies for the biggest fight of his career.

So Burns and Usman know each other very well, training together at Sanford MMA, and prior at Blackzilians in Boca Raton and Hard Knocks 365 in Fort Lauderdale. That spans about nine years.

Burns is on a six-bout win streak, and Usman has won 16 consecutive fights.

UFC 258

UFC 258: USMAN vs. BURNS is Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+ in the United States at 10 p.m. in English and Spanish.

Flyweight Gillian Robertson (9-5) of South Florida is also on the card.

Main card on ESPN+ PPV.

Prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Early prelims on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+.

Bantamweight Pedro Munhoz (18-5) of American Top Team vs. Jimmie Rivera (23-4) was postponed because of Covid.

