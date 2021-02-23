This PFL champ, Olympic gold medalist, ATT fighter, UNO card shark is ready to win again

South Florida’s Kayla Harrison is an inspiring Professional Fighters League lightweight champion who is gearing for the 2021 season.

PFL recently conducted a Media Day with Harrison (8-0) at the award-winning American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek.

In my video interview with Harrison, she discusses winning the PFL title and $1-million on New Year’s Eve 2019, training at ATT, country singer Tim McGraw, UNO card game, her Fearless Foundation, ATT Founder Dan Lambert and his pursuit of Harrison becoming a pro wrestler and more.

Just 30 years old, she has already established quite the resume.

Harrison, who lives in South Florida via Middletown, Ohio, and Boston, is not only a PFL champion, but she is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo for Team USA, a two-time “Impractical Jokers” guest star, author of “Fighting Back” and leads the Fearless Foundation.

She is also an UNO card game champion.

When you drive into Middletown, Ohio, the sign reads home of Cris Carter, Jerry Lucas and Kayla Harrison. That’s cool.

Harrison is currently training at American Top Team, preparing for the PFL 2021 season.

PFL, the fastest growing and most innovative sports league in the world, is gearing for the 2021 regular season, which begins April 23 on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in prime-time.

PFL, which postponed 2020 because of the pandemic, continues the regular season with events on April 29, May 6, June 10, June 17, and June 25.

PFL has quickly established itself as one of the top MMA companies in the world. The league has experienced tremendous YoY growth across digital channels - 68% follower increase on Instagram, 30% total audience growth across digital and a 200% social engagement spike. Domestic linear viewing audience was up 43% in 2019, and the Championship on New Year’s Eve surpassed 500,000 viewers, a 65% YoY increase.

About Professional Fighters League

What makes PFL unique is it presents MMA in the sport-season format where individual fighters control their own destiny, competing in a regular season, playoffs and championship for $1 million dollar prize.

PFL’s differentiated format and exciting fights sparked breakout growth for the league.

PFL events are broadcast live in primetime on ESPN2 and ESPN+ in the United States and distributed to 160 additional countries around the world on premium sports networks.

Kayla Harrison ‘Fighting Back’

Dealing with the highs and lows of life, Harrison authored a book “Fighting Back,” telling her story of child sexual abuse by her coach to help others recognize and prevent child sexual abuse. She also guides the Fearless Foundation to shine a light on the darkness that is child sexual abuse and to enrich the lives of survivors through education and sport, thus leading them to mastery and enabling them to flourish in all aspects of life.

For more info on Harrison and the foundation, visit https://www.kaylaharrison.com/.

