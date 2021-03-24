Champ Adriano Moraes of ATT prepares for ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson at ONE on TNT debut

ONE Championship Flyweight Champ Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes of (South Florida) American Top Team fights Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson to kick off the ONE on TNT April series on April 7, following All Elite Wrestling’s weekly broadcast “AEW Dynamite.”

In my video interview with Adriano Moraes from American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek, he discusses ONE on TNT, Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, living n South Florida, training at ATT, two Diamonds at ATT, the WWE Smoking Gunns and more.

ONE on TNT

ONE Championship (ONE), the largest global sports media property in Asian history, and Turner Sports announced four weeks of blockbuster martial arts events airing in U.S. prime time with “ONE on TNT.”

The “ONE on TNT” series will air every Wednesday from April 7 to April 28. The combat sports style show will follow All Elite Wrestling’s weekly “AEW Dynamite” broadcast (8-10 p.m. on TNT).

Each week of “ONE on TNT” will include a preliminary card digitally streamed exclusively on the Bleacher Report App and B/R Live from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, followed by three main card fights televised exclusively on TNT in the United States at 10 p.m. ET.

(Bleacher Report App and B/R Live will also carry the main card.)

Photo Courtesy ONE Championship

“ONE on TNT I” kicks off the April series on Wednesday, April 7 with a main event World Title bout between reigning ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes of (South Florida) American Top Team versus ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

The stacked card will also feature unranked Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez against No.2-ranked lightweight contender Iuri Lapicus in the co-main event, plus reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon battling the UK’s Jacob Smith in a non-title bout.

