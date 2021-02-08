ONE Championship Media Day focuses on new ‘ONE on TNT’ April series with top fighters

ONE Championship (ONE), the largest global sports media property in Asian history, and Turner Sports announced four weeks of blockbuster martial arts events airing in U.S. prime time with “ONE on TNT.”

The “ONE on TNT” series will air every Wednesday from April 7 to April 28. The combat sports-style show will follow All Elite Wrestling’s weekly “AEW Dynamite” broadcast (8-10 p.m.).

Each week of “ONE on TNT” will include a preliminary card digitally streamed exclusively on the Bleacher Report App and B/R Live from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. followed by three main card fights televised exclusively on TNT in the United States at 10 p.m.

(Bleacher Report App and B/R Live will also carry the main card.)

Here is the Media Day Q&A with ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong and fighters Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, Adriano Moraes, Eddie Alvarez, and Iuri Lapicus.

“We are absolutely thrilled to kick off 2021 with the announcement of our first season of ‘ONE on TNT’,” said Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship. “We look forward to introducing our unique brand of martial arts to the U.S. on prime time. American fans can expect something fresh, new and completely different from anything that is currently available in the U.S. As always, we will feature some of the greatest World Champions across various martial arts alongside a few familiar, legendary names.”

Photo Courtesy ONE Championship

“ONE on TNT I” kicks off the series on Wednesday, April 7 with a main event World Title bout between reigning ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes of (South Florida) American Top Team and ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

The stacked card will also feature unranked Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez against No.2-ranked lightweight contender Iuri Lapicus in the co-main event, plus reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon battling the UK’s Jacob Smith in a non-title bout.

“ONE on TNT II,” airing April 14, will feature the return of reigning ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian “The Warrior” Lee, as he defends his World Title against #3-ranked lightweight contender Timofey Nastyukhin.

“ONE on TNT III,” airing April 21, will see former ONE Middleweight World Champion and current ONE Light Heavyweight World Champion Aung La “The Burmese Python” N Sang of (South Florida) Sanford MMA face former ONE Middleweight World Champion Vitaly Bigdash in a trilogy bout to determine a No.1 contender in the middleweight division.

“ONE on TNT IV,” airing April 28, will cap off the series with more high-stakes bouts to be announced at a later date.

“ONE Championship has a passionate global fan base and this next step in our partnership elevates the exposure for its top martial arts events in the U.S,” Tina Shah, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Turner Sports, said in a release. “This multi-faceted approach combines two leading platforms in Bleacher Report and TNT as we further expand the reach of these premier events and drive additional engagement with a broader audience.”

