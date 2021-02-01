Interviewing Paige Van Zant of South Florida’s ATT about BKFC KnuckleMania and more

UFC alum Paige Van Zant of American Top Team makes her much anticipated Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut on Friday against Britain Hart during Super Bowl Weekend near Tampa, home of the Super Bowl 55.

It’s KnuckleMania at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, east of Tampa, also home of WWE WrestleMania in April.

Van Zant vs. Hart will main event KnuckleMania on Friday.

In my video interview, Van Zant discusses Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, KnuckleMania, Britain Hart, fans at the show, the NFL Super Bowl in Tampa, WWE WrestleMania in Tampa, American Top Team, living in Oregon, fishing in Alaska, South Florida, WWE opportunity and more.

Van Zant, originally from Oregon, and her husband, Austin Vanderford, a Bellator MMA fighter who is from Alaska, moved to sunny South Florida to train at the prestigious American Top Team.

About BKFC KnuckleMania

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship “KNUCKLEMANIA” is Friday at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. It is distributed by Multi Vision Media and broadcast live on Pay-Per-View.

Additionally, it may be purchased through FITE.TV and the BKFC website at http://www.bareknuckle.tv/orderppv with a start time 9 p.m.

Two free preliminary fights will be broadcast on the BKFC YouTube Channel and Facebook pages starting at 8 p.m.

”KNUCKLEMANIA” is our biggest event of the year and we’re announcing an outstanding, action-packed undercard for the event. We’ll start the night with two fights on our free-view prelims and then have eight additional fights on the Pay-Per-View headlined by the BKFC debut of Paige Van Zant against Britain Hart,” said Dave Feldman, president of BKFC.

Advance tickets for the socially distanced event starting at $55 may be purchased through the RP Funding Center Box Office, by phone at 1-888-397-0100, and online at http://bareknuckle.tv/events.

The RP Funding Center is at 701 W. Lime Street in Lakeland centrally located in Florida between Orlando and Tampa off Interstate 4. Doors open at 7 p.m. ET.

Photo Courtesy BKFC

Headlining “KNUCKLEMANIA” is the highly anticipated debut of combat sports superstar Paige Van Zant facing Britain Hart in the featherweight division.

Co-featured ‘Brutal’ Johnny Bedford clashes with Dat ‘Be Dat’ Nguyen for the BKFC Bantamweight World Title.

In a special attraction fight Chris ‘The Crippler’ Leben battles Quentin ‘The Hero’ Henry in the 205lb. division.

BKFC Knucklemania Prelims

Featured on the pay-per-view Undercard, in the 155-pound division, fighting out of Tampa, Martin ‘Trey’ Brown, sporting an MMA record of 14-5-0, battles Zach ‘God’s Warrior’ Zane (14-9-0) of Wailuku, Hawaii. Brown was victorious in his debut bare-knuckle bout on Oct. 16, 2020 with a first-round knockout of Juan Pina. For Zane this will be his first fight under bare-knuckle rules.

Fighting in the light-heavyweight division, St. Augustine native Lorenzo ‘The Juggernaut’ Hunt (3-1-0 in BKFC) clashes with Rob ‘The Destroyer’ Morrow (25-22-1) of Lockport, Illinois. Hunt returns to action following a second-round knockout of Davian Green at BKFC-14 on Nov. 13, 2020 in Miami.

Competing in the 145lb. division, John ‘The Florida Keys Kid’ Chalbeck (4-0-0) faces off against Greg Bono (1-1-0) of Watertown, Massachusetts. Both combatants will be making their BKFC debuts.

Fighting in the women’s bantamweight division, Rancho Cucamonga, California native Charisa Sigala (4-2-0) battles Taylor ‘Killa Bee’ Starling (1-1-0) of Clover, South Carolina. Sigala is a former star in Combate Americas who will be making her BKFC debut.

Also, in the light heavyweight division, Israeli MMA legend Haim Gozali (13-6) fighting out of Bat Yam Israel, will be making his Bare Knuckle debut. Haim will knuckle up against BKFC veteran John ‘The Great One’ McAllister.

In the heavyweight division, Dillon ‘Bad Boy’ Cleckler (11-1-0) of Pensacola, FL clashes with Chris ‘Big Boy’ Jensen (2-2-0) of Tampa. The heavy-handed Cleckler stopped Frank Tate in the third round at BKFC-11 on July 24, 2020 in Oxford, Mississippi. In his last start, Jensen knocked out Zach Thumb in the first round on Sept. 21, 2019.

Kicking off the free-view prelims on the BKFC You Tube Channel at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and battling in the 135lb. division, Dave Morgan (5-8-0) of West Scranton, Pennsylvania fights cross-state rival Travis ‘The Animal’ Thompson (2-3-0) also fighting out of Pennsylvania.

Also, on the free-view prelims in the 135lb. division, Florida’s Jarod ‘Kidgatti’ Grant (2-0, 2 KO’s in BKFC) fights bare-knuckle debuting Brandon ‘Malo’ Lambert.

