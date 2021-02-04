Wrestling & MMA

Fun Shaq Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday with WWE Superstar The Miz & WWE Champ Drew McIntyre

By Miami Herald Staff Reports

The biggest Sunday in sports just got SHAQ sized.

Shaquille O’Neal is set to bring his unrivaled game-day energy to millions of living rooms with the ultimate Big Game Sunday Kick-Off Show.

Mercari presents The SHAQ Bowl.

TSB_Event Logo.png
Photo Courtesy Shaq Bowl

Broadcasting live from Tampa in a custom-built SHAQ Bowl stadium, the all-new event will feature professional athletes, celebrities, and A-list stars across two teams competing in fun, viral challenges to win the first-ever SHAQ Bowl Trophy.

ShaqBowl-13.jpg
Photo Courtesy Shaq Bowl

The full list of participating talent includes:

Team Kansas City - Diplo, Ezekiel Elliott, Olivia Culpo, Quavo, Steve-O, WWE Money in the Bank holder The Miz.

Team Tampa Bay - Anthony Anderson, Nelly, Offset, Tim Tebow, Winnie Harlow, WWE Champ Drew McIntyre.

The live three hour special begins Sunday, Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. ET and is available for free on Facebook (@SHAQ) and via SHAQBowl.com. Additionally, it will be simulcasted by LiveXLive across 20+ other platforms including: LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter and more.

SHAQ Bowl Media Q&A with Shaq, Adam Richman, Joe Silberzweig

Known as the Big Game Weekend’s most in-demand and buzzed-about event, Shaq’s Fun House returns as The SHAQ Bowl.

Hosted by Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, 4x Pro-Bowler Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Sarah Walsh, featuring an unrivaled slate of celebrity guests, SHAQ is inviting America to join him for the biggest kickoff event of all-time.

The SHAQ Bowl Halftime Show, presented by Pepsi Stronger Together, will feature Multi-Platinum recording artist Migos, DJ Diesel and a Superstar Special Guest TBA, in a one-of-a-kind performance.

Plus, Pepsi will present Restaurant Battles, showcasing four local Tampa restaurants live on The SHAQ Bowl competing for a $10,000 grant.

The Corona brand is bringing beach vibes and game-day excitement to fans at home as The Official Beer and Hard Seltzer of The SHAQ Bowl. Papa John’s is serving up its all-new Epic Stuffed Crust featuring an epic performance from Bryson Tiller presented by Papa John’s.

Fans at home will do what moves them and enjoy a BACARDÍ Coco Conga - The Official Cocktail of The SHAQ Bowl. Mercari presents The SHAQ Bowl will showcase professional athletes, A-list celebrities, and musical artists in a series of showstopping viral challenges.

Mercari Presents The SHAQ Bowl Celebrity Challenges Live From Tampa:

In addition to the celebrity challenges, Shaquille O’Neal will join in on the fun with one very special challenge:

https://www.foxnews.com/sports/oneal-hosting-shaq-bowl-on-super-bowl-sunday

https://www.tvinsider.com/986116/shaquille-oneal-shaq-bowl-pregame-super-bowl/

My Pro Wrestling Talk on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WWE-WrestleMania-28-Miami-241160769255279/

Profile Image of Jim Varsallone
Jim Varsallone
Jim Varsallone covers pro wrestling, something he’s done since his college days in the late 1980s. Now in his fifth decade of coverage, he currently follows WWE (Raw, SmackDown and NXT), AEW, Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, MLW, WOW, FSCW, and the South Florida indies. He also writes MMA -- mostly profile stories and video interviews with American Top Team and Sanford MMA fighters in South Florida. As for pro wrestling, he writes feature stories and profile pieces, updates upcoming show schedules in South Florida, photographs the action and interviews talent (audio and video) -- sharing the content here and via social media on his Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel). Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service