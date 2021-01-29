Booker T talks Royal Rumble, WWE Backstage on FS1 and Bad Bunny singing ‘Booker T’

WWE Backstage returns for a Royal Rumble special on Saturday on FS1.

The talk show reunites Renee Young, Paige and Booker T, the night before WWE’s Royal Rumble.

They will reveal exclusively the 30th entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble and the No. 1 and No. 2 entrants in the Women’s Rumble.

Here is my audio interview with two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T as he discusses the Royal Rumble, WWE Backstage, Big E, King Corbin, Bad Bunny, Sharmell, Deshaun Watson and more.

Watch WWE Backstage on FS1 / Royal Rumble edition 8 p.m. on Saturday. Replays are later that night at midnight and also 5 p.m. on Royal Rumble Sunday.

WWE Royal Rumble 2021

Sunday on WWE Network from WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

WWE Universal Champ Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman) vs. Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match.

WWE Champ Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg.

WWE women’s tag champs Asuka and Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Men’s Royal Rumble: 30-man Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 37.

Women’s Royal Rumble: 30-woman Royal Rumble match for a women’s championship match at WrestleMania 37.

Bad Bunny will perform his hit single “Booker T” during the Royal Rumble. Booker T is ready for talking, rumbling and dancing, thanks to his personal choreographer and wife Sharmell.

