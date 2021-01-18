UFC 257 showcases top South Florida MMA talent with Poirier, Chandler, Ribas, Junior

Just how good is South Florida when it comes to developing MMA talent?

UFC 257 answers that question emphatically on Jan. 23.

A stacked card features No.2 ranked lightweight Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier of American Top Team against No.4 ranked “Notorious” Conor McGregor for the second time in the main event.

In the co-main event, Michael “Iron” Chandler of Sanford MMA makes his UFC debut against No.6 lightweight Dan “The Hangman” Hooker.

Also, No.9 ranked flyweight Amanda Ribas and middleweight Antonio Carlos Junior, both from American Top Team, are on the show.

ATT is in (South Florida) Coconut Creek and Sanford MMA in nearby Deerfield Beach. Each features a tremendous amount of talent (coaches and fighters).

UFC 257 main event

The outspoken McGregor (22-4) is a former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion. The tough Poirier (26-6, 1 NC) is a former interim lightweight champ.

McGregor of Crumlin, Dublin, Ireland, beat Poirier, but that was in 2014. They are different fighters these days, growing, learning.

McGregor, 32, recorded seven Performance of the Night and two Fight of the Night bonuses throughout his illustrious career.

In Poirier’s most recent fight, he defeated Hooker in June by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC on ESPN. The bout earned Fight of the Night honors. Poirier, 31, has garnered seven Fight of the Night and three Performance of the Night bonuses.

In McGregor’s most recent fight, he defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in January in the main event of UFC 246.

In each of their prior fights, Poirier and McGregor lost to undefeated Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov (29-0) in main events (UFC 242 and UFC 229) for the lightweight title.

In my audio interview with Poirier, he discusses UFC 257, Conor McGregor, the rematch, American Top Team, coaches, Good Fight Foundation and more.

Poirier, a husband and father, is very active in charitable efforts. Residing in Lafayette, Louisiana, he and his wife, Jolie, founded the Good Fight Foundation. He often auctions his gear to raise funds for the charity which helps those in need, nationally and internationally. Some of his ATT teammates, MMA opponents and UFC reps have helped as well.

In a challenging 2020, Poirier was awarded the Forrest Griffin Community Award by UFC for he and his wife’s charity work.

UFC 257 co-main event

Chandler, 34, is a former three-time Bellator lightweight champ. In his most recent fight, Chandler (21-5) beat former UFC lightweight champ Benson Henderson in the main event of Bellator 243.

Here is my audio interview with new UFC fighter Michael Chandler about his upcoming UFC debut, UFC 257, Dan Hooker, Bellator, Sanford MMA, South Florida MMA and more.

Born, raised and residing in Auckland, New Zealand, Hooker (20-9) won three of his past four UFC fights, with the only loss in his most recent fight to Poirier.

Hooker, 30, gained three Performance of the Night and two Fight of the Night bonuses during his UFC journey.

Chandler and his wife, Brie, and their adopted son reside in Nashville, where he owns Training Camp, a fitness and MMA gym.

ATT’s Ribas, Junior

American Top Team’s Amanda Ribas (10-1) of Varginha, Minas Gerais, Brazil fights Marina Rodriguez (12-1-2) of Bagé, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil in the strawweight division.

Ribas, 27, who is on a fight-match win streak, is ranked No. 9. In her most recent bout, she beat Paige VanZant at UFC 251 in July. Rodriguez, 33, who is ranked No.8, lost to Carla Esparza by split decision in July at UFC Fight Night.

American Top Team’s Antonio Carlos Junior (10-4, 1 NC) of João Pessoa, Paraíba, Brazil versus Brad Tavares (17-6) of Kailua, Hawaii in the middleweight division.

Junior, 30, lost to Uriah Hall by split decision at UFC Fight Night in September 2019. Ranked No.14, Tavares, 33, is on a two-fight losing streak, last fighting Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC 244 in November 2019.

