This Impact Wrestling star, vying for Knockouts tag team gold, is solid as Steelz

Tasha Steelz has built a solid resume in a short.

Debuting in 2016, Steelz wrestled the indies (East Coast Wrestling Association, Excellence Professional Wrestling, BriiCombination Wrestling, New York Wrestling Connection, Women’s Wrestling Revolution, RISE) and worked for Ring of Honor and NWA. In that climb, she battled Kelly Klein for the Ring of Honor women’s title and Thunder Rosa for the NWA women’s championship.

Steelz, who competed against quality talent, ranked No. 67 of the top 100 female singles wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 100 in 2020.

She is also a formidable tag team wrestler, currently teaming with Kiera Hogan in Impact Wrestling. Once opponents, they clicked from the start and are climbing the ladder rapidly as a tag team force.

Steelz (5-3) and Hogan (4-11) prove mind matters over size. They can compete with anyone and proved it by reaching the finals of the Impact Wrestling Knockouts tag team tournament. They will go for that gold on Saturday, battling Havok and Nevaeh during Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

Here is my audio interview with Tasha Steelz as she discusses Impact Wrestling, Kiera Hogan, Knockouts Tag Titles, wrestling name, her mom, Deonna Purrazzo, playing sports, middle school, high school, Team Adams and more.

From Newark, New Jersey, Steelz ran track and played basketball in high school. A tomboy growing up, her mom took her and her cousin to WWE shows at Madison Square Garden. The Rock, Ric Flair, Stone Cold and Triple H, are some of her favorites.

Steelz longed to become a pro wrestler and began her wrestling career in New Jersey after graduating high school. Very close to her mom, who also ran track, Steelz credits her mom for helping with her pro wrestling name, confidence, competitiveness, discipline, determination and toughness.

Steelz cites her match with Kylie Rae as the tipping point for Impact Wrestling signing her in May.

A woman with attitude, she is proud of her Puerto Rican heritage and enjoys cooking, when time permits.

Steelz got her start in Kevin Knight’s Independent Wrestling Federation. She continued to progress by learning plenty at the Team Adams Pro Wrestling Training Camp & Private Club under the direction of Damian Adams, who also trained WWE NXT Superstar Karen Q and Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champ Deonna Purrazzo among others.

Coach Speak

Adams said via email: “Tasha is very dedicated to her profession. When she began her pro wrestling training with us at #TeamAdams, she relocated from Essex County to Warren County, New Jersey — in order for her to be at training as often as possible which she always was.

“She has amazing passion, dedication and drive for this profession, and it shows every time she steps into the ring. While training during the week she would also compete on the pro wrestling circuit simultaneously. She’s always maintained a proper healthy diet and and stays in great physical shape.

“Tasha was in a class like no other that included current WWE/NXT superstar Karen Q and current Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Wrestling and traveling with Deonna, Karen and myself, through the years, were some of my favorite moments with the ladies as we were fortunate to arrange trips and wrestling match events together.

“In the squared circle Tasha is very versatile and can adapt to any form or style of wrestling from high-flying to technical to brawling to grappling and more. She’s also not afraid to speak and say what’s on her mind. A gift of gab for sure on the microphone, whether in front of a live audience or in front of the cameras.

“Seeing her rise up through the ranks of professional wrestling the way she has is no surprise. She’s a fantastic wrestler and consistently puts in the work.

“Collaborating with Tasha throughout the years with ideas on anything from wrestling attire to mannerisms to submission holds or throws to promos and more were always a blast and she was easy to work with and executed very well. Tasha gets the job done. Always been proud of her.

“She’s a hustler and a future world champion.”

Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill PPV

On Saturday, January 16, Impact Wrestling returns to Pay-Per-View with a stacked card for Hard To Kill.

AEW Champ Kenny Omega with Don Callis and Impact Wrestling Tag Champs The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) against Impact Wrestling Champ Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin).

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champ The Virtuosa Deonna Purrazzo with Kimber Lee vs. Taya Valkyrie.

X-Division Champ Manik vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju.

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Havok and Nevaeh for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts tag team titles.

Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan in a barbed wire massacre match.

Eric Young, Deaner and Joe Doering vs. Tommy Dreamer, Cousin Jake and Rhino.

The Karate Man vs. Ethan Page.

Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill Virtual Fanfest

Impact Wrestling hosts its second virtual fanfest, The Hard To Kill CELL-ebration, on Saturday, Jan. 16.

The 2-hour event will start at 11 a.m. ET.

The Hard To Kill CELL-ebration will be on Zoom and give fans the opportunity to ask questions directly of some of their favorite Impact stars. Fans around the world can interact from the comfort of their mobile device or computer.

https://www.tvinsider.com/974697/impact-wrestling-year-end-awards-nominations-categories-vote/

